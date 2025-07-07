News 9

Yoon probe reveals new details

입력 2025.07.07 (23:38)

[Anchor]

The detention warrant application from the special prosecutor's office contains several previously unknown details.

It includes the testimony of former security chief Kim Seong-hoon, who stated that former President Yoon ordered to show guns, and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is named as an accomplice.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon will provide the main details.

[Report]

The 66-page detention warrant application primarily focuses on the allegations against former President Yoon Suk Yeol regarding obstructing the arrest warrant.

The special prosecutor's team believes that former President Yoon abused his power by instructing security personnel to set up barricades and form a human chain to prevent the execution of the arrest warrant.

In particular, there is testimony that former President Yoon said, "The police will be afraid just by seeing that you have firearms," and instructed, "Show that you have guns."

Additionally, there is testimony that he ordered the deletion of the phone records of three military commanders, including Yeo In-hyeong, Lee Jin-woo and Kwak Jong-geun, who were deployed for martial law.

All of this information is reported to come from the testimony of former security chief Kim Seong-hoon.

It is known that Kim provided this testimony after the defense team for former President Yoon left.

In response, the special prosecutor's team believes that there is a possibility that Kim's testimony could change due to coercion and pressure from former President Yoon's side.

Furthermore, the special prosecutor's team believes that on December 4 of last year, after the emergency martial law was lifted, former President Yoon instructed the overseas publicity secretary to distribute reference materials to foreign media, making it appear as if the declaration of martial law was carried out for legitimate purposes and through legal procedures.

Former President Yoon also held a two-minute meeting without meeting the requirements for a Cabinet meeting before the declaration of martial law, and the special prosecutor's team pointed out that he abused his power by preventing the nine excluded Cabinet members from exercising their right to deliberate.

In this regard, the special prosecutor's team has named former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as an accomplice in the preparation of a false official document, stating that he signed a 'post-declaration of martial law' document created to retroactively justify the legality of the martial law.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

공지·정정

