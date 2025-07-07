News 9

Hearing scheduled for Yoon's re-arrest

[Anchor]

The detention warrant hearing for former President Yoon Suk Yeol will be held the day after tomorrow, on the 9th.

Former President Yoon, who faces the possibility of being re-arrested after four months, is expected to appear in person.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

The court's hearing schedule was announced just one day after the detention warrant was requested for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The substantive hearing on the detention warrant, which will determine whether former President Yoon will be re-arrested, is scheduled for 2:15 PM on the 9th at the Seoul Central District Court. It will be presided over by Chief Judge Nam Se-jin.

On the day of the hearing, former President Yoon is expected to appear in court with his legal team to argue that the arrest is unjustified.

Previously, the special prosecutor's office submitted a 66-page request for a detention warrant for former President Yoon to the court.

The request includes five charges, including abuse of power, obstruction of the exercise of rights, and the fabrication of public documents.

The special prosecutor's office determined that former President Yoon violated other cabinet members’ authority to review the declaration of martial law by convening a cabinet meeting beforehand and only summoning select ministers, while others were deliberately excluded.

It also includes charges of drafting a false declaration of martial law after it had been lifted and then disposing of it, as well as using the Presidential Security Service to block the execution of an arrest warrant issued by the High-ranking Officials Crime Investigation Office.

However, the special prosecutor's office excluded the charge of inducing foreign aggression by infiltrating drones into Pyongyang to provoke a military conflict with North Korea, stating that "further investigation is needed."

Whether former President Yoon, who was released in March after a court canceled his arrest, will be re-arrested after four months will be decided as early as the night of the 9th.

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

