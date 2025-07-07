News 9

Kim investigation gathers proof

[Anchor]

Now, we bring you updates on the speical investigation into Kim Keon-hee.

The special investigation team plans to summon current and former senior officials of Samboo Engineering this week to confirm whether Mrs. Kim is involved in stock price manipulation.

They are also preparing to summon officials related to the preferential treatment of the Yangpyeong Expressway and the Myung Tae-kyun allegations.

Reporter Park Chan has the details.

[Report]

Last week, the Kim Keon-hee special investigation team summoned former Samboo Engineering CEO Lee Eung-geun and plans to summon additional current and former executives within this week.

This is to verify the allegations that Mrs. Kim is involved in the Samboo Engineering stock manipulation case.

[Moon Hong-joo/Special Prosecutor for the Kim Keon-hee case: "We are planning to summon former CEO Jeong Chang-rae and major shareholder Lee Il-jun of Samboo Engineering."]

Samboo Engineering deceived investors by suggesting that it would actively pursue reconstruction projects in Ukraine starting in May 2023, which inflated its stock price.

Subsequently, officials are suspected of selling shares and pocketing hundreds of billions of won in unjust profits.

The former CEO who oversaw the reconstruction project at that time has already been summoned, and the former CEO Jeong Chang-rae is expected to be summoned as well.

In relation to this, the special investigation team summoned an executive from the non-profit organization Eurasia Economic Association today (July 7) for questioning.

This organization held an event called the Ukraine Reconstruction Forum in Poland in 2023, and Samboo Engineering heavily promoted its attendance, which led to a surge in its stock price.

The special investigation team is also accelerating the investigation into the preferential treatment allegations regarding the Yangpyeong Expressway, in which Mrs. Kim's family is involved.

The special investigation team has placed a travel ban on former Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong and Kim Sun-kyo, a member of the National Assembly from Yangpyeong, and it is reported that they are weighing the timing of their summons.

[Kim Sun-kyo/Member of the National Assembly: "The unilateral travel ban imposed on me is a clear oppression of the opposition party and I believe it is a low-level political retaliation."]

Regarding another investigation target, the Myung Tae-kyun allegations, the Kim Keon-hee special investigation team stated that they are coordinating the schedule for questioning the initial informant, Ms. Kang Hye-kyung.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.

