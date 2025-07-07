News 9

Kim Gye-hwan summoned in Marines case

입력 2025.07.07 (23:38)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The special investigation team for the deceased Marine Corps has summoned former Marine Corps Commander Kim Gye-hwan for questioning today (July 7).

Former Commander Kim has been identified as a key figure in revealing the so-called VIP anger theory, as well as allegations of external pressure on the investigation involving former President Yoon and his wife.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the story.

[Report]

The special investigation team for the deceased Marines has summoned former Marine Corps Commander Kim Gye-hwan as a suspect.

Former Commander Kim has been pointed out as a key figure in clarifying the substance of the so-called 'VIP anger theory'.

[Kim Gye-hwan/Former Marine Corps Commander: "(Is your position still that you did not inform Colonel Park Jeong-hoon about former President Yoon Suk Yeol's anger?) …."]

The 'VIP anger theory' refers to an incident in July 2023, when a Marine died while searching for missing persons during heavy rainfall. Former President Yoon Suk Yeol had reportedly become furious after being briefed on the initial investigation results.

Former President Yoon was accused of exerting external pressure on the investigation by saying, "If we punish the division commander for this, who will want to be a division commander?" and delaying the transfer of the case to the police.

Colonel Park Jeong-hoon, who was the head of the Marine Corps investigation at the time, stated that former Commander Kim called him to inform him of former President Yoon's anger, a claim which former Commander Kim has consistently denied.

[Jeong Min-young/Special Prosecutor for Deceased Marines: "(Regarding the allegations of external pressure from the presidential office) We will primarily investigate what instructions former Commander Kim received from the presidential office and Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-seop..."]

During the investigation, a voice recording of a phone call between former Commander Kim and a unit commander discussing a response was presented as evidence. The recording suggested that the former head of the investigation, Colonel Park, knew about the VIP’s anger.

The special investigation team plans to summon another key figure soon, the former Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-seop, who stated, "I have no memory of feeling the president's anger, nor do I recall receiving any instructions to delay the transfer of the case."

This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Gye-hwan summoned in Marines case
    • 입력 2025-07-07 23:38:39
    News 9
[Anchor]

The special investigation team for the deceased Marine Corps has summoned former Marine Corps Commander Kim Gye-hwan for questioning today (July 7).

Former Commander Kim has been identified as a key figure in revealing the so-called VIP anger theory, as well as allegations of external pressure on the investigation involving former President Yoon and his wife.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the story.

[Report]

The special investigation team for the deceased Marines has summoned former Marine Corps Commander Kim Gye-hwan as a suspect.

Former Commander Kim has been pointed out as a key figure in clarifying the substance of the so-called 'VIP anger theory'.

[Kim Gye-hwan/Former Marine Corps Commander: "(Is your position still that you did not inform Colonel Park Jeong-hoon about former President Yoon Suk Yeol's anger?) …."]

The 'VIP anger theory' refers to an incident in July 2023, when a Marine died while searching for missing persons during heavy rainfall. Former President Yoon Suk Yeol had reportedly become furious after being briefed on the initial investigation results.

Former President Yoon was accused of exerting external pressure on the investigation by saying, "If we punish the division commander for this, who will want to be a division commander?" and delaying the transfer of the case to the police.

Colonel Park Jeong-hoon, who was the head of the Marine Corps investigation at the time, stated that former Commander Kim called him to inform him of former President Yoon's anger, a claim which former Commander Kim has consistently denied.

[Jeong Min-young/Special Prosecutor for Deceased Marines: "(Regarding the allegations of external pressure from the presidential office) We will primarily investigate what instructions former Commander Kim received from the presidential office and Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-seop..."]

During the investigation, a voice recording of a phone call between former Commander Kim and a unit commander discussing a response was presented as evidence. The recording suggested that the former head of the investigation, Colonel Park, knew about the VIP’s anger.

The special investigation team plans to summon another key figure soon, the former Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-seop, who stated, "I have no memory of feeling the president's anger, nor do I recall receiving any instructions to delay the transfer of the case."

This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.
배지현
배지현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

서울 올해 첫 폭염경보…온열질환 비상

서울 올해 첫 폭염경보…온열질환 비상
영남 내륙 39도 훌쩍…<br>사람도 가축도 지친다

영남 내륙 39도 훌쩍…사람도 가축도 지친다
내일 구속영장 심사…<br>윤 전 대통령 직접 나온다

내일 구속영장 심사…윤 전 대통령 직접 나온다
특검 “윤, ‘경찰에 총 보여줘라’ 지시”…한덕수도 ‘공범’ 적시

특검 “윤, ‘경찰에 총 보여줘라’ 지시”…한덕수도 ‘공범’ 적시
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.