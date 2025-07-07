Kim Gye-hwan summoned in Marines case

동영상 고정 취소

The special investigation team for the deceased Marine Corps has summoned former Marine Corps Commander Kim Gye-hwan for questioning today (July 7).



Former Commander Kim has been identified as a key figure in revealing the so-called VIP anger theory, as well as allegations of external pressure on the investigation involving former President Yoon and his wife.



Reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the story.



[Report]



The special investigation team for the deceased Marines has summoned former Marine Corps Commander Kim Gye-hwan as a suspect.



Former Commander Kim has been pointed out as a key figure in clarifying the substance of the so-called 'VIP anger theory'.



[Kim Gye-hwan/Former Marine Corps Commander: "(Is your position still that you did not inform Colonel Park Jeong-hoon about former President Yoon Suk Yeol's anger?) …."]



The 'VIP anger theory' refers to an incident in July 2023, when a Marine died while searching for missing persons during heavy rainfall. Former President Yoon Suk Yeol had reportedly become furious after being briefed on the initial investigation results.



Former President Yoon was accused of exerting external pressure on the investigation by saying, "If we punish the division commander for this, who will want to be a division commander?" and delaying the transfer of the case to the police.



Colonel Park Jeong-hoon, who was the head of the Marine Corps investigation at the time, stated that former Commander Kim called him to inform him of former President Yoon's anger, a claim which former Commander Kim has consistently denied.



[Jeong Min-young/Special Prosecutor for Deceased Marines: "(Regarding the allegations of external pressure from the presidential office) We will primarily investigate what instructions former Commander Kim received from the presidential office and Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-seop..."]



During the investigation, a voice recording of a phone call between former Commander Kim and a unit commander discussing a response was presented as evidence. The recording suggested that the former head of the investigation, Colonel Park, knew about the VIP’s anger.



The special investigation team plans to summon another key figure soon, the former Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-seop, who stated, "I have no memory of feeling the president's anger, nor do I recall receiving any instructions to delay the transfer of the case."



This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.



