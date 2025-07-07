President points to Ramen cuts

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Food and distribution companies have decided to hold large-scale discount events this month.



The ramen mentioned by the president will also be discounted by up to half price.



This is said to be the result of the government and the industry working together to stabilize prices, but will they be able to control the soaring prices?



Reporter Choi Ji-hyun has the details.



[Report]



There is an ongoing promotion where you buy one kimchi or beverage and get one free.



A pack of five ramen, priced in the 4,000 won range, drops to the 3,000 won range if you buy one more.



[Jeon Myeong-sook/Nowon-gu, Seoul: "(The discount) helps. It helps a lot, and prices are really high right now, so I like things like buy one get one free, and I try to find cheaper options as much as possible."]



Food and distribution companies that held a meeting with the government last Friday decided to conduct discount events this month.



Sixteen food companies and five distribution companies are participating.



The government stated that the items and prices for the discounts were determined autonomously by the industry, but it has been reported that the government requested discounts on several items, including ramen, which the president mentioned last month.



[Joo Won-cheol/Director of Food Industry Policy, Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "The distribution companies and processing companies are well aware that consumers are feeling a significant burden from prices. In relation to this, we are trying to alleviate this burden as we enter summer...."]



Ramen will be discounted by up to half price at supermarkets and convenience stores.



Popular products from Nongshim, Otoki, Paldo, and Samyang are included.



Bread, beverages, ice cream, and kimchi are also included in the discount items.



[Seok Jin/Sejong City: "The usual discount of about 200-300 won has increased by about 200 won, so I don't think it's a significant change."]



Last month, the price of processed foods rose by 4.6% compared to a year ago, marking the highest increase in 19 months.



This exceeded double the overall consumer price inflation rate.



The government plans to continue discussions with the industry on discount events next month while monitoring the processed food prices from the consumer's perspective.



KBS News, Choi Ji-hyun.



