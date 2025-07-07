News 9

Broadcasting reform bills pass

[Anchor]

The so-called Three Broadcasting Bills, which aim to change the governance structure of public broadcasting, passed the National Assembly's standing committee today (July 7) under the leadership of the Democratic Party.

The People Power Party opposed it, claiming that the Lee Jae Myung government is trying to take control of broadcasting, calling it a backroom bill and unconstitutional.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.

[Report]

The amendment to the Three Broadcasting Bills, which involves restructuring the board of directors of public broadcasting, passed the National Assembly's Broadcasting and Communication Committee under the Democratic Party's leadership.

[Choi Min-hee/Chairperson of the National Assembly Broadcasting and Communication Committee/Democratic Party: "This will be a major turning point in returning public broadcasting to the people."]

This bill had been discarded twice due to vetoes from the previous government.

The Democratic Party emphasized that it is a law that limits the political influence over public broadcasting.

[Lee Hoon-ki/Member of the National Assembly Broadcasting and Communication Committee/Democratic Party: "This is a system that allows the public to effectively participate in the management of public broadcasting. It is a system that is not advantageous or disadvantageous to any political party."]

The People Power Party protested, claiming that pro-Democratic Party and pro-KCTU figures would dominate the board of directors of public broadcasting.

[Park Jeong-hoon/Member of the National Assembly Broadcasting and Communication Committee/People Power Party: "They should just say openly that since we have taken power, we will make broadcasting ours. Instead of using such cowardly tricks, they should be straightforward."]

They held a press conference to protest the unilateral processing of the bill without consensus.

[Kim Jang-gyeom/Member of the National Assembly Broadcasting and Communication Committee/People Power Party: "Completely abolish the backroom, hasty, and unconstitutional Three Broadcasting Bills."]

Regarding the Three Broadcasting Bills, Lee Jin-sook, the chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission, stated that President Lee has no intention of taking control of broadcasting and has instructed to come up with a proposal for the commission to review.

However, the presidential office pointed out that "it is closer to asking for opinions rather than giving instructions," and emphasized that "the chairperson should communicate with the National Assembly, and reporting to the president is a lower priority."

The Three Broadcasting Bills are now expected to go through the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee before being presented to the plenary session.

The Democratic Party plans to complete the legislation by the end of this month, while the People Power Party demands the bill's repeal, protesting the unilateral operation of the standing committee.

KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.

