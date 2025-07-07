Trump's tariff letters start Tues.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Trump announced that he will begin sending tariff letters to various countries starting tomorrow (July 8).



However, the tariffs will take effect on August 1, effectively allowing about three more weeks for negotiations.



Our government has dispatched National Security Office Director Wi Sung-lac to the U.S. to engage in comprehensive discussions not only about tariffs but also about defense spending, U.S. troops in South Korea, and a summit meeting.



This is reporter Kim Ji-sook from Washington.



[Report]



President Trump has announced that he will start sending the tariff letters, which he signed earlier, beginning at 1 AM tomorrow, Korean time.



He will notify unilateral tariffs starting with 12 to as many as 15 trading partners, and he stated that he will finalize either the notifications or negotiations by the 9th.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We've made deals also, so we're gonna have a combination of letters and some deals that have been made."]



Even if countries receive the letters, the tariffs will be imposed starting August 1.



This effectively gives about three weeks to continue negotiations.



Following Yeo Han-koo, the head of the Trade Negotiation Headquarters, Wi Sung-lac, the National Security Office Director, has been dispatched to Washington and plans to meet with Secretary of State Rubio to discuss the overall U.S.-South Korea relationship and engage in negotiations.



In particular, as President Trump described the negotiations with South Korea as "one-stop shopping," discussions will include not only tariffs but also increases in defense spending and adjustments to the cost-sharing for U.S. troops in South Korea.



[Wi Sung-lac/National Security Office Director: "I believe that various issues are intertwined and influence each other."]



Additionally, the schedule for the U.S.-South Korea summit is expected to be coordinated.



The primary goal of our government is to be excluded from the list of countries receiving the U.S. tariff letters.



The simultaneous visits of the heads of security and trade to the U.S. send a message that all issues of interest to the U.S. can be seriously discussed.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



