News 9

Trump's tariff letters start Tues.

입력 2025.07.07 (23:38)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

U.S. President Trump announced that he will begin sending tariff letters to various countries starting tomorrow (July 8).

However, the tariffs will take effect on August 1, effectively allowing about three more weeks for negotiations.

Our government has dispatched National Security Office Director Wi Sung-lac to the U.S. to engage in comprehensive discussions not only about tariffs but also about defense spending, U.S. troops in South Korea, and a summit meeting.

This is reporter Kim Ji-sook from Washington.

[Report]

President Trump has announced that he will start sending the tariff letters, which he signed earlier, beginning at 1 AM tomorrow, Korean time.

He will notify unilateral tariffs starting with 12 to as many as 15 trading partners, and he stated that he will finalize either the notifications or negotiations by the 9th.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We've made deals also, so we're gonna have a combination of letters and some deals that have been made."]

Even if countries receive the letters, the tariffs will be imposed starting August 1.

This effectively gives about three weeks to continue negotiations.

Following Yeo Han-koo, the head of the Trade Negotiation Headquarters, Wi Sung-lac, the National Security Office Director, has been dispatched to Washington and plans to meet with Secretary of State Rubio to discuss the overall U.S.-South Korea relationship and engage in negotiations.

In particular, as President Trump described the negotiations with South Korea as "one-stop shopping," discussions will include not only tariffs but also increases in defense spending and adjustments to the cost-sharing for U.S. troops in South Korea.

[Wi Sung-lac/National Security Office Director: "I believe that various issues are intertwined and influence each other."]

Additionally, the schedule for the U.S.-South Korea summit is expected to be coordinated.

The primary goal of our government is to be excluded from the list of countries receiving the U.S. tariff letters.

The simultaneous visits of the heads of security and trade to the U.S. send a message that all issues of interest to the U.S. can be seriously discussed.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump's tariff letters start Tues.
    • 입력 2025-07-07 23:38:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

U.S. President Trump announced that he will begin sending tariff letters to various countries starting tomorrow (July 8).

However, the tariffs will take effect on August 1, effectively allowing about three more weeks for negotiations.

Our government has dispatched National Security Office Director Wi Sung-lac to the U.S. to engage in comprehensive discussions not only about tariffs but also about defense spending, U.S. troops in South Korea, and a summit meeting.

This is reporter Kim Ji-sook from Washington.

[Report]

President Trump has announced that he will start sending the tariff letters, which he signed earlier, beginning at 1 AM tomorrow, Korean time.

He will notify unilateral tariffs starting with 12 to as many as 15 trading partners, and he stated that he will finalize either the notifications or negotiations by the 9th.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We've made deals also, so we're gonna have a combination of letters and some deals that have been made."]

Even if countries receive the letters, the tariffs will be imposed starting August 1.

This effectively gives about three weeks to continue negotiations.

Following Yeo Han-koo, the head of the Trade Negotiation Headquarters, Wi Sung-lac, the National Security Office Director, has been dispatched to Washington and plans to meet with Secretary of State Rubio to discuss the overall U.S.-South Korea relationship and engage in negotiations.

In particular, as President Trump described the negotiations with South Korea as "one-stop shopping," discussions will include not only tariffs but also increases in defense spending and adjustments to the cost-sharing for U.S. troops in South Korea.

[Wi Sung-lac/National Security Office Director: "I believe that various issues are intertwined and influence each other."]

Additionally, the schedule for the U.S.-South Korea summit is expected to be coordinated.

The primary goal of our government is to be excluded from the list of countries receiving the U.S. tariff letters.

The simultaneous visits of the heads of security and trade to the U.S. send a message that all issues of interest to the U.S. can be seriously discussed.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

서울 올해 첫 폭염경보…온열질환 비상

서울 올해 첫 폭염경보…온열질환 비상
영남 내륙 39도 훌쩍…<br>사람도 가축도 지친다

영남 내륙 39도 훌쩍…사람도 가축도 지친다
내일 구속영장 심사…<br>윤 전 대통령 직접 나온다

내일 구속영장 심사…윤 전 대통령 직접 나온다
특검 “윤, ‘경찰에 총 보여줘라’ 지시”…한덕수도 ‘공범’ 적시

특검 “윤, ‘경찰에 총 보여줘라’ 지시”…한덕수도 ‘공범’ 적시
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.