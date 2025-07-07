Employed seniors surpass 7 million

News 9

[Anchor]

Many middle-aged and older adults continue working even after retirement.

The number of employed seniors aged 60 and over has surpassed 7 million, and more people in their 50s, who are retiring earlier, are also re-entering the job market.

Competition in this "second act of life" is becoming increasingly fierce.

Reporter Kim Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

Men in their 50s and 60s are hard at work welding.

They're preparing for a national certification exam in air conditioning systems.

Having technical skills can be a major advantage in securing stable employment after retirement.

[Yoon Seok-tae/61 years old/Student: "I retired from an office job, but couldn't find another position in that field, so I'm trying to get a technical certification to be re-employed."]

A noticeable recent trend at this vocational training center for people over 40 is the growing number of participants in their 50s.

In 2022, they made up 39%, but last year it was nearly half.

The trend is driven by earlier retirement ages.

Han Ui-jong, who has worked at a wholesale agricultural and fishery market for over 20 years, is learning new skills to get a head start on preparing for the next chapter of his life.

[Han Ui-jong/56 years old/Student: "I was a few years away from retirement, but I thought it would be better to start preparing a little earlier while I am still younger."]

At the job fair for middle-aged and older adults organized by the Seoul city government, the venue is packed with people seeking re-employment.

Most want jobs that can utilize the expertise they have built over many years.

[60s Job Seeker: "I want a job where I can apply the experience and skills I've developed over nearly 30 years in a similar field."]

However, the reality is that most of the available positions are low-skilled, simple, or temporary.

[60s Job Seeker: "Once you turn 60, the only jobs available for seniors are cleaning or caregiving jobs..."]

In South Korea, the labor force participation rate for those aged 60 and over is now 49.4%, nearly half.

It has risen to approach the level of the youth employment rate.

[Kim Yoo-bin/Head of Employment Policy Research Division, Korea Labor Institute: "Since this is a matter tied to the sustainability of society as a whole, we need employment measures that allow the elderly to earn income and contribute socially, even after retirement..."]

With around 9 million people from the second baby boomer generation expected to retire over the next 10 years, the number of working seniors is expected to rise further.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung reporting.

