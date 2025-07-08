Ahn quits innovation committee

동영상 고정 취소

The Innovation Committee, which aimed to change the People Power Party, has sunk before it even launched.



Representative Ahn Cheol-soo announced his resignation from the position of Innovation Committee chair after his proposal for personnel renewal was rejected.



Representative Ahn stated that he would directly innovate the party by becoming the party leader.



Kim Min-hyuk reports.



[Report]



This morning (July 7), the People Power Party announced the composition plan for the Innovation Committee.



[Park Seong-hoon/People Power Party Spokesperson: "I would like to mention that the emergency committee members have dramatically accepted Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo's proposal."]



However, the atmosphere changed drastically in less than 10 minutes.



Representative Ahn Cheol-soo, who was supposed to take on the role of Innovation Committee chair, suddenly declared his resignation.



He criticized the party for lacking the will for innovation, stating that his minimum demands for personnel renewal were rejected.



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Representative: "I have had several discussions with the emergency committee under the judgment that we must take action for at least minimal personnel cleansing, but we could not reach an agreement."]



The personnel renewal plan that Ahn requested reportedly included expelling former emergency committee chair Kwon Young-se and former floor leader Kwon Seong-dong.



Ahn declared his intention to directly take charge of the party's surgery, stating he would challenge for the party leadership.



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Representative: "I will directly promote a firm and strong innovation. I will cut out what needs to be cut out...."]



The party leadership, feeling perplexed, began to devise a response plan.



[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair and Floor Leader: "(If it had launched normally) I wish we could have organized these many innovation tasks well through gathering opinions, but it is perplexing and regrettable."]



Within the party, there were criticisms such as "Ahn Cheol-soo's style of withdrawal politics" and "lightning politics resigning just five days after acceptance," while some members of the pro-Han Dong-hoon faction demanded the resignation of the leadership for rejecting certain appointments of innovation committee members.



Attention is now focused on the upcoming party convention for the election of a new party leader.



Following the longest-serving member Cho Kyoung-tae, Representative Ahn Cheol-soo has also declared his candidacy, while former presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo and former leader Han Dong-hoon are weighing their options to run.



KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



