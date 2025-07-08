News 9

Ahn quits innovation committee

입력 2025.07.08 (00:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Innovation Committee, which aimed to change the People Power Party, has sunk before it even launched.

Representative Ahn Cheol-soo announced his resignation from the position of Innovation Committee chair after his proposal for personnel renewal was rejected.

Representative Ahn stated that he would directly innovate the party by becoming the party leader.

Kim Min-hyuk reports.

[Report]

This morning (July 7), the People Power Party announced the composition plan for the Innovation Committee.

[Park Seong-hoon/People Power Party Spokesperson: "I would like to mention that the emergency committee members have dramatically accepted Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo's proposal."]

However, the atmosphere changed drastically in less than 10 minutes.

Representative Ahn Cheol-soo, who was supposed to take on the role of Innovation Committee chair, suddenly declared his resignation.

He criticized the party for lacking the will for innovation, stating that his minimum demands for personnel renewal were rejected.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Representative: "I have had several discussions with the emergency committee under the judgment that we must take action for at least minimal personnel cleansing, but we could not reach an agreement."]

The personnel renewal plan that Ahn requested reportedly included expelling former emergency committee chair Kwon Young-se and former floor leader Kwon Seong-dong.

Ahn declared his intention to directly take charge of the party's surgery, stating he would challenge for the party leadership.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Representative: "I will directly promote a firm and strong innovation. I will cut out what needs to be cut out...."]

The party leadership, feeling perplexed, began to devise a response plan.

[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair and Floor Leader: "(If it had launched normally) I wish we could have organized these many innovation tasks well through gathering opinions, but it is perplexing and regrettable."]

Within the party, there were criticisms such as "Ahn Cheol-soo's style of withdrawal politics" and "lightning politics resigning just five days after acceptance," while some members of the pro-Han Dong-hoon faction demanded the resignation of the leadership for rejecting certain appointments of innovation committee members.

Attention is now focused on the upcoming party convention for the election of a new party leader.

Following the longest-serving member Cho Kyoung-tae, Representative Ahn Cheol-soo has also declared his candidacy, while former presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo and former leader Han Dong-hoon are weighing their options to run.

KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ahn quits innovation committee
    • 입력 2025-07-08 00:24:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Innovation Committee, which aimed to change the People Power Party, has sunk before it even launched.

Representative Ahn Cheol-soo announced his resignation from the position of Innovation Committee chair after his proposal for personnel renewal was rejected.

Representative Ahn stated that he would directly innovate the party by becoming the party leader.

Kim Min-hyuk reports.

[Report]

This morning (July 7), the People Power Party announced the composition plan for the Innovation Committee.

[Park Seong-hoon/People Power Party Spokesperson: "I would like to mention that the emergency committee members have dramatically accepted Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo's proposal."]

However, the atmosphere changed drastically in less than 10 minutes.

Representative Ahn Cheol-soo, who was supposed to take on the role of Innovation Committee chair, suddenly declared his resignation.

He criticized the party for lacking the will for innovation, stating that his minimum demands for personnel renewal were rejected.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Representative: "I have had several discussions with the emergency committee under the judgment that we must take action for at least minimal personnel cleansing, but we could not reach an agreement."]

The personnel renewal plan that Ahn requested reportedly included expelling former emergency committee chair Kwon Young-se and former floor leader Kwon Seong-dong.

Ahn declared his intention to directly take charge of the party's surgery, stating he would challenge for the party leadership.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Representative: "I will directly promote a firm and strong innovation. I will cut out what needs to be cut out...."]

The party leadership, feeling perplexed, began to devise a response plan.

[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair and Floor Leader: "(If it had launched normally) I wish we could have organized these many innovation tasks well through gathering opinions, but it is perplexing and regrettable."]

Within the party, there were criticisms such as "Ahn Cheol-soo's style of withdrawal politics" and "lightning politics resigning just five days after acceptance," while some members of the pro-Han Dong-hoon faction demanded the resignation of the leadership for rejecting certain appointments of innovation committee members.

Attention is now focused on the upcoming party convention for the election of a new party leader.

Following the longest-serving member Cho Kyoung-tae, Representative Ahn Cheol-soo has also declared his candidacy, while former presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo and former leader Han Dong-hoon are weighing their options to run.

KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.
김민혁
김민혁 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

서울 올해 첫 폭염경보…온열질환 비상

서울 올해 첫 폭염경보…온열질환 비상
영남 내륙 39도 훌쩍…<br>사람도 가축도 지친다

영남 내륙 39도 훌쩍…사람도 가축도 지친다
내일 구속영장 심사…<br>윤 전 대통령 직접 나온다

내일 구속영장 심사…윤 전 대통령 직접 나온다
특검 “윤, ‘경찰에 총 보여줘라’ 지시”…한덕수도 ‘공범’ 적시

특검 “윤, ‘경찰에 총 보여줘라’ 지시”…한덕수도 ‘공범’ 적시
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.