News 9

Key features of broadcasting reform

입력 2025.07.08 (00:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The broadcasting reform bills you just saw include provisions to expand the boards of public broadcasters and to distribute board member nomination rights to civil society and other entities.

Reporter Woo Jung-hwa explains the main elements of the three broadcasting laws and the concerns surrounding them.

[Report]

The laws that serve as the foundation for the operation of public broadcasters like KBS, MBC, and EBS are collectively referred to as the 'three broadcasting laws.'

The key feature of the proposed amendments is a change in the composition of public broadcasters’ boards of directors.

Under the amendment, the number of board members will increase to 15 for KBS and 13 each for MBC and EBS.

The method of nominating board members will also be revised to reduce political influence.

Director nomination rights, which were previously informally divided between the ruling and opposition parties, will now be legally capped at 40%.

The remaining nomination rights will be allocated to viewer committees, broadcasting professionals, and related academic societies.

The logic is that a more diverse board composition will strengthen political independence and ensure the autonomy and fairness of public broadcasting.

However, there are concerns that distributing nomination rights in this way could still favor certain factions.

There are questions about whether transparency and objectivity can be guaranteed in a board structure that has the authority to create a recommendation committee for its president.

Once established, the recommendation committee would be nearly impossible to dismantle, which could lead to a fixed power structure.

The amendment also includes introducing a consent system for appointing news directors and mandating the establishment of programming committees.

However, there are criticisms that it fails to address regional representation, which is considered a key pillar for the existence of public broadcasting.

This is KBS News, Woo Jung-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Key features of broadcasting reform
    • 입력 2025-07-08 00:24:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

The broadcasting reform bills you just saw include provisions to expand the boards of public broadcasters and to distribute board member nomination rights to civil society and other entities.

Reporter Woo Jung-hwa explains the main elements of the three broadcasting laws and the concerns surrounding them.

[Report]

The laws that serve as the foundation for the operation of public broadcasters like KBS, MBC, and EBS are collectively referred to as the 'three broadcasting laws.'

The key feature of the proposed amendments is a change in the composition of public broadcasters’ boards of directors.

Under the amendment, the number of board members will increase to 15 for KBS and 13 each for MBC and EBS.

The method of nominating board members will also be revised to reduce political influence.

Director nomination rights, which were previously informally divided between the ruling and opposition parties, will now be legally capped at 40%.

The remaining nomination rights will be allocated to viewer committees, broadcasting professionals, and related academic societies.

The logic is that a more diverse board composition will strengthen political independence and ensure the autonomy and fairness of public broadcasting.

However, there are concerns that distributing nomination rights in this way could still favor certain factions.

There are questions about whether transparency and objectivity can be guaranteed in a board structure that has the authority to create a recommendation committee for its president.

Once established, the recommendation committee would be nearly impossible to dismantle, which could lead to a fixed power structure.

The amendment also includes introducing a consent system for appointing news directors and mandating the establishment of programming committees.

However, there are criticisms that it fails to address regional representation, which is considered a key pillar for the existence of public broadcasting.

This is KBS News, Woo Jung-hwa.
우정화
우정화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

서울 올해 첫 폭염경보…온열질환 비상

서울 올해 첫 폭염경보…온열질환 비상
영남 내륙 39도 훌쩍…<br>사람도 가축도 지친다

영남 내륙 39도 훌쩍…사람도 가축도 지친다
내일 구속영장 심사…<br>윤 전 대통령 직접 나온다

내일 구속영장 심사…윤 전 대통령 직접 나온다
특검 “윤, ‘경찰에 총 보여줘라’ 지시”…한덕수도 ‘공범’ 적시

특검 “윤, ‘경찰에 총 보여줘라’ 지시”…한덕수도 ‘공범’ 적시
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.