Ministerial nominees face allegations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Among the ministerial candidates ahead of the confirmation hearings, allegations have surfaced that Kang Sun-woo, the candidate for Minister of Gender Equality and Family, omitted her husband's stock options in her asset report.



Jeong Eun-kyung, the candidate for Minister of Health and Welfare, is facing allegations that her husband violated the Agricultural Land Act.



This is a report by Jin Sun-min.



[Report]



Kang Sun-woo, the candidate for Minister of Gender Equality and Family, has served as a member of the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee since 2020.



Her husband, a lawyer, received stock options instead of a year's salary while concurrently serving as an auditor for a bio company in 2022.



He was granted the right to purchase company shares at 6,640 won per share, and the company's stock price later surged to 10,000 won after it was listed on the KOSDAQ.



Allegations have arisen that Kang excluded this stock option from her asset report, leading to accusations of asset omission.



Kang's husband and daughter also purchased about 2,200 shares of a new drug development company in 2021.



At that time, Kang, who was a member of the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee, did not request a mandatory job-related review for the stocks, which were worth over 30 million won.



[Hwang Da-yeon/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "(According to the law) it is clearly stipulated that the obligation to sell stocks or to place them in a blind trust arises on the day the amount exceeds 30 million won. Therefore, a report must be filed on that day."]



Kang's side stated that the omission of the stock option report would be clarified during the hearing, and that they received a response from the National Assembly's Audit Office indicating that the family stock had fallen below 30 million won during the review request process, thus there was no reporting obligation.



Jeong Eun-kyung's husband works as a doctor in Incheon and owns over 5,000 square meters of agricultural land in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province.



It is a violation of the Agricultural Land Act for someone who does not farm to own agricultural land.



Jeong's side has announced that they will clarify their position during the hearing.



This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!