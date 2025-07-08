News 9

Missing manhole victim found dead

입력 2025.07.08 (01:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Yesterday (July 6), during work in a manhole on a road in Incheon, one person fell into a critical condition, while another who had been missing was found dead today (July 7).

They were affiliated with a subcontractor that had received further subcontracting, and it has been confirmed that they did not have safety equipment.

Choi Hye-rim reports.

[Report]

A man is being pulled up by the 119 rescue team from a narrow and deep manhole.

[“We need to lift him, we need to lift him.”]

A report was received around 9:20 AM yesterday that a person was collapsed inside a manhole on a road in Gyeyang-gu, Incheon.

The two individuals, the owner of the service company and an employee, entered the manhole to carry out work related to the construction of sewer pipe geographic information data.

The 48-year-old owner, Mr. A, was rescued shortly after the accident but did not regain consciousness, while the 52-year-old employee, Mr. B, was reported missing and was found this morning, about a day later.

[Lee Dong-hoon/Gyeyang Fire Station 119 Disaster Response Division Chief: “He was found at the end of the sewage treatment plant. Unfortunately, he was already in cardiac arrest at the time of discovery…”]

The place behind me is the sewage treatment plant where the missing worker was found.

It is located about 1 km away from the site of the incident.

The manhole where the accident occurred is connected to the sewage treatment plant through a waterway, and the worker was found at the entrance of the treatment plant, in a device that filters out sediment.

The work being carried out by the two individuals was commissioned by the Incheon Environmental Corporation.

Although the contract prohibits subcontracting, illegal subcontracting had actually taken place.

[Incheon Environmental Corporation Official/Voice Altered: “We can’t help but be unaware of the (subcontracting contract). It’s layered with subcontracting. That’s the current situation.”]

Additionally, they were supposed to report to the primary contractor before the work and equip safety gear, but this did not happen.

Harmful gases such as hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide were detected inside the manhole, but the workers' oxygen masks were not found at the scene.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Missing manhole victim found dead
    • 입력 2025-07-08 01:34:19
    News 9
[Anchor]

Yesterday (July 6), during work in a manhole on a road in Incheon, one person fell into a critical condition, while another who had been missing was found dead today (July 7).

They were affiliated with a subcontractor that had received further subcontracting, and it has been confirmed that they did not have safety equipment.

Choi Hye-rim reports.

[Report]

A man is being pulled up by the 119 rescue team from a narrow and deep manhole.

[“We need to lift him, we need to lift him.”]

A report was received around 9:20 AM yesterday that a person was collapsed inside a manhole on a road in Gyeyang-gu, Incheon.

The two individuals, the owner of the service company and an employee, entered the manhole to carry out work related to the construction of sewer pipe geographic information data.

The 48-year-old owner, Mr. A, was rescued shortly after the accident but did not regain consciousness, while the 52-year-old employee, Mr. B, was reported missing and was found this morning, about a day later.

[Lee Dong-hoon/Gyeyang Fire Station 119 Disaster Response Division Chief: “He was found at the end of the sewage treatment plant. Unfortunately, he was already in cardiac arrest at the time of discovery…”]

The place behind me is the sewage treatment plant where the missing worker was found.

It is located about 1 km away from the site of the incident.

The manhole where the accident occurred is connected to the sewage treatment plant through a waterway, and the worker was found at the entrance of the treatment plant, in a device that filters out sediment.

The work being carried out by the two individuals was commissioned by the Incheon Environmental Corporation.

Although the contract prohibits subcontracting, illegal subcontracting had actually taken place.

[Incheon Environmental Corporation Official/Voice Altered: “We can’t help but be unaware of the (subcontracting contract). It’s layered with subcontracting. That’s the current situation.”]

Additionally, they were supposed to report to the primary contractor before the work and equip safety gear, but this did not happen.

Harmful gases such as hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide were detected inside the manhole, but the workers' oxygen masks were not found at the scene.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
최혜림
최혜림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

서울 올해 첫 폭염경보…온열질환 비상

서울 올해 첫 폭염경보…온열질환 비상
영남 내륙 39도 훌쩍…<br>사람도 가축도 지친다

영남 내륙 39도 훌쩍…사람도 가축도 지친다
내일 구속영장 심사…<br>윤 전 대통령 직접 나온다

내일 구속영장 심사…윤 전 대통령 직접 나온다
특검 “윤, ‘경찰에 총 보여줘라’ 지시”…한덕수도 ‘공범’ 적시

특검 “윤, ‘경찰에 총 보여줘라’ 지시”…한덕수도 ‘공범’ 적시
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.