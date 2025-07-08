Missing manhole victim found dead

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yesterday (July 6), during work in a manhole on a road in Incheon, one person fell into a critical condition, while another who had been missing was found dead today (July 7).



They were affiliated with a subcontractor that had received further subcontracting, and it has been confirmed that they did not have safety equipment.



Choi Hye-rim reports.



[Report]



A man is being pulled up by the 119 rescue team from a narrow and deep manhole.



[“We need to lift him, we need to lift him.”]



A report was received around 9:20 AM yesterday that a person was collapsed inside a manhole on a road in Gyeyang-gu, Incheon.



The two individuals, the owner of the service company and an employee, entered the manhole to carry out work related to the construction of sewer pipe geographic information data.



The 48-year-old owner, Mr. A, was rescued shortly after the accident but did not regain consciousness, while the 52-year-old employee, Mr. B, was reported missing and was found this morning, about a day later.



[Lee Dong-hoon/Gyeyang Fire Station 119 Disaster Response Division Chief: “He was found at the end of the sewage treatment plant. Unfortunately, he was already in cardiac arrest at the time of discovery…”]



The place behind me is the sewage treatment plant where the missing worker was found.



It is located about 1 km away from the site of the incident.



The manhole where the accident occurred is connected to the sewage treatment plant through a waterway, and the worker was found at the entrance of the treatment plant, in a device that filters out sediment.



The work being carried out by the two individuals was commissioned by the Incheon Environmental Corporation.



Although the contract prohibits subcontracting, illegal subcontracting had actually taken place.



[Incheon Environmental Corporation Official/Voice Altered: “We can’t help but be unaware of the (subcontracting contract). It’s layered with subcontracting. That’s the current situation.”]



Additionally, they were supposed to report to the primary contractor before the work and equip safety gear, but this did not happen.



Harmful gases such as hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide were detected inside the manhole, but the workers' oxygen masks were not found at the scene.



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!