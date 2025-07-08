Action ordered to stop work deaths

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Regarding the manhole accident in Incheon, President Lee Jae Myung has instructed the preparation of 'extraordinary measures' for industrial accidents.



He also urged the newly appointed Prime Minister Kim Min-seok today (July 7) to take good care of the people's safety and livelihoods, while also ordering him to actively address the issue of returning medical residents.



Bang Jun-won reports.



[Report]



An unscheduled briefing was held at the presidential office.



In relation to the manhole accident in Incheon that resulted in the death of a worker, President Lee Jae Myung has directed the preparation of extraordinary measures.



[Lee Gyu-yeon/Chief of Public Relations and Communication at the Presidential Office: "He has sternly instructed the preparation of extraordinary measures to stop workplace deaths."]



He emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into potential violations of the Serious Accident Punishment Act and called for strict measures against those responsible.



The presidential office has instructed relevant departments to amend laws to strengthen accountability for industrial accidents, and it stated that visible reports will be made soon.



President Lee also urged Prime Minister Kim Min-seok during a luncheon to take good care of the people's safety livelihoods.



He also requested the Prime Minister to actively address the ongoing conflicts in the medical community, including the return of medical residents.



[Woo Sang-ho/Chief of Political Affairs at the Presidential Office: "The Prime Minister will first assess the social conflict issues, make efforts to resolve them, and report back to the President."]



Meanwhile, President Lee met with Cardinal Yoo Heung-sik, the first Korean to serve as a minister in the Vatican.



President Lee requested that Pope Leo XIV, who will visit Korea in 2027, consider stopping in North Korea.



[Lee Jae Myung President: "I thought it would be nice if he could stop by North Korea on his way."]



[Yoo Heung-sik/Cardinal: " How wonderful would it be to see a photo of the Pope together with President Lee Jae- myung and Chairman Kim Jong - un."]



[Lee Jae Myung President: "I hope the Vatican can play a special role in improving inter-Korean relations."]



Cardinal Yoo conveyed the Pope's intention to invite President Lee, and President Lee responded that it would be nice to meet the Pope before 2027.



KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!