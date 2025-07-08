UNESCO turns down Korea's bid

동영상 고정 취소

As Japan failed to uphold its promise to properly explain the history of 'Gunkanjima' (Battleship Island), a site of forced labor during the Japanese colonial period that it registered as a UNESCO World Heritage site, South Korea’s decade-long effort to resolve the issue through UNESCO has ended in disappointment.



At today’s UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting, South Korea and Japan clashed over the adoption of this issue. Following an unprecedented vote, Japan’s proposal to resolve the issue through “consultation between Korea and Japan” was adopted, with 7 votes in favor and 3 against.



Our government expressed regret over the decision and stated it will continue to press Japan to fulfill its original promises.



