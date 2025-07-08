NK fishermen to be returned

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The government has decided to send back six North Korean residents who were rescued after drifting in the West Sea and East Sea.



President Lee stated, "It would be better to respect their wishes," but there has been no response from North Korea yet.



Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the details.



[Report]



The six North Korean residents who have been staying in the country for three to four months after being rescued at sea were all found drifting.



Two were rescued in the West Sea in March, and four in the East Sea in May.



President Lee Jae Myung instructed to "approach this from a humanitarian perspective."



[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "(If the North Korean residents) wish to return home, the President mentioned that it would be better to respect their wishes in this matter..."]



The government has decided to send them back to North Korea, respecting their wishes.



[Koo Byeong-sam/Spokesperson for the Ministry of Unification: "The government's position is to promptly and safely repatriate them."]



The government is expected to carry out the repatriation via sea as early as this week.



There has been no response from North Korea regarding this matter. Following the cessation of loudspeaker broadcasts towards the North and a request for prior notification of the release of the Hwanggang Dam, measures are being taken to elicit a response from the North.



[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University The Institute for Far Eastern Studies: "Even if North Korea does not respond, the gestures of reconciliation and cooperation that we can unilaterally take can accumulate and become an opportunity for a change in relations."]



In 2017, North Korean fishermen who drifted were also rescued and repatriated.



They were taken aboard a vessel and towed to the East Coast NLL, after which they returned on their own.



At that time, direct dialogue between South and North Korea was also cut off, and the repatriation plan was announced through loudspeakers via the Military Armistice Commission channel, but North Korea did not respond at all.



This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.



