News 9

Stock probe targets journalists

입력 2025.07.08 (01:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The financial authorities investigating the illegal stock trading allegations of some reporters are focusing on those who have written numerous articles about so-called "featured stocks" that experience sudden price fluctuations due to unexpected news or rumors.

With over a hundred suspicious stocks, there is a possibility that the investigation may expand further.

Reporter Song Su-jin continues with an exclusive report.

[Report]

An article states that a listed company has decided to supply key components to Samsung.

Emphasizing that it is an 'exclusive' report, it is released online before the market closes.

On that day, the stock price of the listed company surged by 30%, hitting the upper limit.

When the period is extended to two weeks, it increased by 100%.

The reporter who wrote the article bought a large amount of this stock and then published a positive article.

Afterward, they sold it, realizing significant capital gains.

According to the financial authorities' investigation, this was repeated over 11 months, earning over 500 million won from 10 different stocks.

The Financial Supervisory Service's Capital Market Special Judicial Police are investigating about 20 reporters who wrote such "featured stock" articles.

Among them, traces of collusion among some reporters have also been detected.

Several individuals moved as a group, releasing specific "featured stock" articles around the same time.

The financial authorities believe this was aimed at ensuring that the articles spread quickly through social media, causing even greater stock price movements.

After selling the stocks, suspicious patterns of fund flows, such as deposits and withdrawals related to accomplices, were repeatedly confirmed.

In some cases, even spouses were involved in the preemptive trading of "featured stocks."

So far, the financial authorities have identified over 100 "featured stock" items suspected of preemptive trading by reporters.

They are also continuously checking for any other cases showing similar patterns between specific articles and the stock trading of reporters.

This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Stock probe targets journalists
    • 입력 2025-07-08 01:34:19
    News 9
[Anchor]

The financial authorities investigating the illegal stock trading allegations of some reporters are focusing on those who have written numerous articles about so-called "featured stocks" that experience sudden price fluctuations due to unexpected news or rumors.

With over a hundred suspicious stocks, there is a possibility that the investigation may expand further.

Reporter Song Su-jin continues with an exclusive report.

[Report]

An article states that a listed company has decided to supply key components to Samsung.

Emphasizing that it is an 'exclusive' report, it is released online before the market closes.

On that day, the stock price of the listed company surged by 30%, hitting the upper limit.

When the period is extended to two weeks, it increased by 100%.

The reporter who wrote the article bought a large amount of this stock and then published a positive article.

Afterward, they sold it, realizing significant capital gains.

According to the financial authorities' investigation, this was repeated over 11 months, earning over 500 million won from 10 different stocks.

The Financial Supervisory Service's Capital Market Special Judicial Police are investigating about 20 reporters who wrote such "featured stock" articles.

Among them, traces of collusion among some reporters have also been detected.

Several individuals moved as a group, releasing specific "featured stock" articles around the same time.

The financial authorities believe this was aimed at ensuring that the articles spread quickly through social media, causing even greater stock price movements.

After selling the stocks, suspicious patterns of fund flows, such as deposits and withdrawals related to accomplices, were repeatedly confirmed.

In some cases, even spouses were involved in the preemptive trading of "featured stocks."

So far, the financial authorities have identified over 100 "featured stock" items suspected of preemptive trading by reporters.

They are also continuously checking for any other cases showing similar patterns between specific articles and the stock trading of reporters.

This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.
송수진
송수진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

서울 올해 첫 폭염경보…온열질환 비상

서울 올해 첫 폭염경보…온열질환 비상
영남 내륙 39도 훌쩍…<br>사람도 가축도 지친다

영남 내륙 39도 훌쩍…사람도 가축도 지친다
내일 구속영장 심사…<br>윤 전 대통령 직접 나온다

내일 구속영장 심사…윤 전 대통령 직접 나온다
특검 “윤, ‘경찰에 총 보여줘라’ 지시”…한덕수도 ‘공범’ 적시

특검 “윤, ‘경찰에 총 보여줘라’ 지시”…한덕수도 ‘공범’ 적시
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.