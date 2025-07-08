Stock probe targets journalists

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The financial authorities investigating the illegal stock trading allegations of some reporters are focusing on those who have written numerous articles about so-called "featured stocks" that experience sudden price fluctuations due to unexpected news or rumors.



With over a hundred suspicious stocks, there is a possibility that the investigation may expand further.



Reporter Song Su-jin continues with an exclusive report.



[Report]



An article states that a listed company has decided to supply key components to Samsung.



Emphasizing that it is an 'exclusive' report, it is released online before the market closes.



On that day, the stock price of the listed company surged by 30%, hitting the upper limit.



When the period is extended to two weeks, it increased by 100%.



The reporter who wrote the article bought a large amount of this stock and then published a positive article.



Afterward, they sold it, realizing significant capital gains.



According to the financial authorities' investigation, this was repeated over 11 months, earning over 500 million won from 10 different stocks.



The Financial Supervisory Service's Capital Market Special Judicial Police are investigating about 20 reporters who wrote such "featured stock" articles.



Among them, traces of collusion among some reporters have also been detected.



Several individuals moved as a group, releasing specific "featured stock" articles around the same time.



The financial authorities believe this was aimed at ensuring that the articles spread quickly through social media, causing even greater stock price movements.



After selling the stocks, suspicious patterns of fund flows, such as deposits and withdrawals related to accomplices, were repeatedly confirmed.



In some cases, even spouses were involved in the preemptive trading of "featured stocks."



So far, the financial authorities have identified over 100 "featured stock" items suspected of preemptive trading by reporters.



They are also continuously checking for any other cases showing similar patterns between specific articles and the stock trading of reporters.



This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.



