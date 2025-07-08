Teen's fall leaves 4 casualties

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (July 7), a teenage girl fell from a high-rise building in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, and died.



As she fell, she struck pedestrians passing below, resulting in another death and two injuries.



Min Jeong-hee reports.



[Report]



This is a 13-story building located in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province.



Around 2:30 PM today, an 18-year-old woman, referred to as A, fell from the rooftop of this building.



[Nearby Merchant/Voice Altered: "There was a 'thud' sound, but since there is a lot of construction going on, I thought it was just the sound of something being thrown by the workers."]



A was transported to the hospital in a state of cardiac arrest and was later confirmed dead.



At the time of A's fall, a 40-year-old mother, her 11-year-old daughter, and a man in his 20s were walking on the street below.



As A fell from the building, she struck the mother and daughter, resulting in the daughter dying on the spot, while the 40-year-old mother was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest.



The man in his 20s sustained injuries to his shoulder and back and is receiving treatment at the hospital.



[Nearby Building Manager/Voice Altered: "The emergency responders arrived about 5 to 10 minutes after the accident. Then the accident handling took about 20 to 30 minutes..."]



It is reported that A had been receiving treatment at a psychiatric clinic in the building.



The police are confirming A's medical history with her family and investigating how she was able to access the rooftop, looking into the exact circumstances of the accident.



This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!