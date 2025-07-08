Certified K-defense exports grow

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Tomorrow (July 8) is the newly designated Defense Industry Day.



South Korea’s defense industry is gaining global recognition for its competitiveness, built on a foundation of strict certification systems and rigorous performance testing.



Reporter Yun Jin visited a testing site where equipment is pushed to its limits.



[Report]



[“Main gun assembly technology test is scheduled to begin.”]



This is the barrel of the K-2 tank to be exported to Poland.



[“Set, two, one, fire!”]



It must endure the massive pressure and shock of a live round without cracking or sustaining damage.



Special test shells that create even greater explosive pressure than standard ones are used to evaluate durability.



[Oh Yong-hwan/Director of the Defense Comprehensive Test Center, Defense Technology Quality Agency: “It must be able to withstand extreme conditions, so we apply maximum pressure to check if the barrel maintains its performance.”]



[“Fire!”]



These are bulletproof plates tested against machine gun fire.



They’re designed to stop shrapnel or bullets that penetrate a tank’s outer armor, protecting the personnel inside.



Only after passing multiple layers of rigorous evaluations can such equipment be cleared for export.



This practice grenade has the same weight and makes similar noise as a real grenade but is safe even if it detonates in your hand.



There are no fragments, allowing for realistic combat simulation, including throwing drills and mock engagements.



Let’s test how safe it is.



As you can see, my hand is unharmed.



Since receiving the 'DQ Mark' certification, which is our government certification that guarantees defense technology quality, export routes have expanded into 50 countries worldwide, including across the Middle East and Europe.



[Lee Deok-beom/Head of Korea C&O Tech: “Buyers feel reassured, recognizing the South Korean government's certified quality standard. It gives us a huge advantage in exports.”]



So far, 66 items, from combat boots to coastal radars, have received this certification and are entering the global market.



Extreme testing and strict government certification.



That is the secret behind the success of K-defense exports.



This is KBS News, Yun Jin.



