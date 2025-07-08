News 9

GED takers hit 31-year high

입력 2025.07.08 (01:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This year, the number of students taking the high school equivalency exam and challenging the college entrance exam is expected to be the highest in 31 years.

These are students who have fallen behind in the internal assessment competition and have decided to drop out of school.

Most of these dropouts are entering the private education market.

Reporter Lee Soo-min has the story.

[Report]

Unlike his friends who are in their third year of high school this year, this student attends a re-preparation academy.

He dropped out of school at the end of last year to focus solely on studying for the college entrance exam.

He is preparing for the high school equivalency exam next month.

[Equivalency Exam Student: "The top students in the internal assessments were already determined. It was too late for me to catch up on my grades...."]

The number of students taking the equivalency exam after dropping out of high school has steadily increased from about 11,000 in the 2018 academic year to over 20,000 last year.

Out of every 100 students taking the exam, 4 are dropouts, and this year, it is predicted that the number will reach the highest level in 31 years for college admissions.

In addition to basic subject tests, students are also preparing for various performance evaluations, volunteer work, and club activities for the student record evaluation.

Students who feel disadvantaged in the suffocating competition for internal assessments are leaving school and heading to the private education market.

[Equivalency Exam Student: "When I dropped out, I didn’t even receive much support from my parents…. My confidence has really dropped."]

Inconsistent policies are also exacerbating the confusion.

There are concerns that more students may choose to drop out due to the internal assessment grading system introduced in the first year of high school, where not achieving a top grade could lead to dropping out.

[Lim Seong-ho/Director of Jongno Academy: "If you can’t get into the top grade, you are in the same range as the 34% of students, which means it may be impossible to enter universities in Seoul. Then, such dropout situations will continue…."]

Experts point out that we need to carefully examine the recent trend of some universities lowering the internal assessment conversion ratio for equivalency exam students or restricting their eligibility for early admissions.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • GED takers hit 31-year high
    • 입력 2025-07-08 01:34:19
    News 9
[Anchor]

This year, the number of students taking the high school equivalency exam and challenging the college entrance exam is expected to be the highest in 31 years.

These are students who have fallen behind in the internal assessment competition and have decided to drop out of school.

Most of these dropouts are entering the private education market.

Reporter Lee Soo-min has the story.

[Report]

Unlike his friends who are in their third year of high school this year, this student attends a re-preparation academy.

He dropped out of school at the end of last year to focus solely on studying for the college entrance exam.

He is preparing for the high school equivalency exam next month.

[Equivalency Exam Student: "The top students in the internal assessments were already determined. It was too late for me to catch up on my grades...."]

The number of students taking the equivalency exam after dropping out of high school has steadily increased from about 11,000 in the 2018 academic year to over 20,000 last year.

Out of every 100 students taking the exam, 4 are dropouts, and this year, it is predicted that the number will reach the highest level in 31 years for college admissions.

In addition to basic subject tests, students are also preparing for various performance evaluations, volunteer work, and club activities for the student record evaluation.

Students who feel disadvantaged in the suffocating competition for internal assessments are leaving school and heading to the private education market.

[Equivalency Exam Student: "When I dropped out, I didn’t even receive much support from my parents…. My confidence has really dropped."]

Inconsistent policies are also exacerbating the confusion.

There are concerns that more students may choose to drop out due to the internal assessment grading system introduced in the first year of high school, where not achieving a top grade could lead to dropping out.

[Lim Seong-ho/Director of Jongno Academy: "If you can’t get into the top grade, you are in the same range as the 34% of students, which means it may be impossible to enter universities in Seoul. Then, such dropout situations will continue…."]

Experts point out that we need to carefully examine the recent trend of some universities lowering the internal assessment conversion ratio for equivalency exam students or restricting their eligibility for early admissions.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.
이수민
이수민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

서울 올해 첫 폭염경보…온열질환 비상

서울 올해 첫 폭염경보…온열질환 비상
영남 내륙 39도 훌쩍…<br>사람도 가축도 지친다

영남 내륙 39도 훌쩍…사람도 가축도 지친다
내일 구속영장 심사…<br>윤 전 대통령 직접 나온다

내일 구속영장 심사…윤 전 대통령 직접 나온다
특검 “윤, ‘경찰에 총 보여줘라’ 지시”…한덕수도 ‘공범’ 적시

특검 “윤, ‘경찰에 총 보여줘라’ 지시”…한덕수도 ‘공범’ 적시
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.