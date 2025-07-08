GED takers hit 31-year high

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This year, the number of students taking the high school equivalency exam and challenging the college entrance exam is expected to be the highest in 31 years.



These are students who have fallen behind in the internal assessment competition and have decided to drop out of school.



Most of these dropouts are entering the private education market.



Reporter Lee Soo-min has the story.



[Report]



Unlike his friends who are in their third year of high school this year, this student attends a re-preparation academy.



He dropped out of school at the end of last year to focus solely on studying for the college entrance exam.



He is preparing for the high school equivalency exam next month.



[Equivalency Exam Student: "The top students in the internal assessments were already determined. It was too late for me to catch up on my grades...."]



The number of students taking the equivalency exam after dropping out of high school has steadily increased from about 11,000 in the 2018 academic year to over 20,000 last year.



Out of every 100 students taking the exam, 4 are dropouts, and this year, it is predicted that the number will reach the highest level in 31 years for college admissions.



In addition to basic subject tests, students are also preparing for various performance evaluations, volunteer work, and club activities for the student record evaluation.



Students who feel disadvantaged in the suffocating competition for internal assessments are leaving school and heading to the private education market.



[Equivalency Exam Student: "When I dropped out, I didn’t even receive much support from my parents…. My confidence has really dropped."]



Inconsistent policies are also exacerbating the confusion.



There are concerns that more students may choose to drop out due to the internal assessment grading system introduced in the first year of high school, where not achieving a top grade could lead to dropping out.



[Lim Seong-ho/Director of Jongno Academy: "If you can’t get into the top grade, you are in the same range as the 34% of students, which means it may be impossible to enter universities in Seoul. Then, such dropout situations will continue…."]



Experts point out that we need to carefully examine the recent trend of some universities lowering the internal assessment conversion ratio for equivalency exam students or restricting their eligibility for early admissions.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



