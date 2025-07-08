Businesses choose customers over fines

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the heat wave continues, many stores are operating with their doors wide open while keeping their air conditioners on.



In such cases, they could face fines, but business owners are more worried about closing their doors than being caught by inspections.



Why is that? Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the story from the scene.



[Report]



Despite the heat wave warning, the streets of Myeongdong in Seoul are bustling with crowds.



Every store that is open has its entrance wide open.



[Store Employee/Voice Altered: "(Have you ever operated with the door closed?) That's absolutely not allowed. (Did the owner tell you not to do that?) Yes, we keep it open like other stores..."]



The situation is similar near Gangnam Station, where many shops are concentrated.



Air conditioning is running beyond the wide-open doors.



[Store Manager/Voice Altered: "The cool air has an effect on customers coming in. The influx is completely different..."]



This is an alley in Myeongdong.



We will check how many stores in this alley are operating with their doors open.



Out of 24 stores in a 100-meter alley, 18 are operating with their doors open.



Business owners worry that if they close the doors, customers will stop coming in.



[Store Manager/Voice Altered: "If there is cool air as people pass by, they come in. But if the door is closed, it affects people's mindset. It's different from opening a closed door."]



However, running the air conditioner with the door open requires more than 50% more electricity compared to when the door is closed.



For this reason, current laws stipulate that fines can be imposed up to 3 million won, but there have been no substantial inspections over the past five years.



In response, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, which is responsible for inspections, explained that they only conduct inspections after issuing correction notices when energy supply is unstable.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



