Eco-friendly festival lacks reusables

[Anchor]

This year, a large crowd gathered at the Daegu Chicken and Beer Festival, one of the summer festivals in Korea.

As a result, the amount of trash generated during the festival period is enormous.

The city of Daegu has stated its intention to reduce disposable waste, but this is not being well observed on-site.

Park Jun-woo reports.

[Report]

The Chicken and Beer Festival site is bustling with people, leaving no room to step.

Most of the beer containers that people are drinking from are disposable plastic cups.

Vendors also serve beer in disposable cups.

[Craft Beer Seller/Voice Altered: "Last year, the organizers distributed reusable containers directly, but this time they didn't distribute them like that..."]

Most of the plastic cups that are thrown away on the tables are also disposable.

The city of Daegu produced about 24,000 reusable containers for this festival.

However, the number of people who attended the five-day festival reached 1 million.

Compared to the number of visitors, the reusable containers are woefully insufficient.

In fact, only 7,000 were actually used in a single day.

Since last year, Daegu has promoted an eco-friendly festival and encouraged the use of reusable containers, but the reality has been different.

[Kwon Min-seok & Jo Hye-in/Buk-gu, Daegu: "If there were guidance on using reusable containers, I would definitely follow it. (But this time?) (There was) no guidance."]

Vendors also seem to prefer disposable products with their brand logos over reusable containers.

As a result, there are calls for local governments to regulate disposable products in advance.

[Hong Soo-yeol/Director of Resource Circulation Society Economic Research Institute: "In San Francisco, for example, event organizers are required to submit a waste management plan, which the city reviews and can adjust."]

The amount of waste generated during last year's Chicken and Beer Festival was 55 tons.

This year is also expected to be similar, raising concerns that it is merely a verbal commitment to an eco-friendly festival.

This is KBS News, Park Jun-woo.

