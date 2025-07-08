Texas flood death toll exceeds 80

News 9

[Anchor]

In Texas, U.S., the death toll from record-breaking heavy rain is rising.

The number of fatalities has surpassed 80, and dozens are still missing.

However, with additional flooding forecast, search operations are facing difficulties.

Hong Jin-ah reports.

[Report]

A bridge crossing the river is submerged in just 5 minutes due to the rising water.

People are hanging onto trees to escape the floodwaters, and helicopters have been deployed to rescue those stranded on rooftops.

In the areas where the water has receded, trees have been uprooted, and search operations continue in hopes of rescuing even one more person.

As of local time on the 4th, at least 82 people have been reported dead due to the heavy rain that hit Texas, causing the Guadalupe River to flood.

In particular, there were multiple casualties at a girls' camp held by the riverside, and about ten children from this location are still missing.

[Michael/Father of a missing child: "We are looking for places that they're gonna potentially be alive."]

The extensive damage has also brought attention to the Trump administration's cuts to federal agency personnel, including the National Weather Service.

President Trump declared the hardest-hit areas as disaster zones and emphasized that this disaster is unrelated to budget cuts.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "I would just say this is a 100-year catastrophe, and it's just so horrible to watch."]

While there are estimates of dozens of missing persons, the exact number is not yet determined, and there are concerns about further flooding.

Experts analyze that this Texas flood is a disaster caused by climate change, stating that extreme weather events are increasing significantly, making predictions even more difficult.

KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.

