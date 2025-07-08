News 9

Kang Min-ho's romantic baseball

[Anchor]

Many of you may have witnessed an unusual flag in the Samsung Lions dugout during professional baseball games.

There’s even a Go board for the twenty-year-old younger teammates.

These are said to be tools for the home run king Kang Min-ho, who leads by example in a sport that resembles life. Let's join reporter Park Jumi on her visit to the Samsung Lions dugout.

[Report]

When a home run is hit and a player runs home while waving a large flag, a bigger cheer erupts from the stands.

The ceremony for Samsung, ranked first in team home runs, is created by veteran Kang Min-ho.

[Kang Min-ho/Samsung: "I was thinking about what to do when the team’s mood is a bit down. I was looking for something online. Then my wife suggested this lion flag, and I thought, 'Oh, this is good!!!'"]

[Kang Min-ho: "Wow! Chan-seung. You’re not going to lose just because you’re on public broadcasting, right? Huh??? (Oh, I lost.)"]

Playing Omok with teammates who are more than 20 years younger before the game is also an effort to lift the team’s spirit.

[Kang Min-ho: "(When things are not going well) When I enter the locker room, everyone is just looking at their phones. I bought a board for Janggi, and when we play, two or three people gather around. Then we have time to talk to each other."]

Stabilizing the young pitchers on the mound with experienced leadership is fundamental.

["It's okay~!"]

At the plate, he leads the team to break their losing streak with a crucial home run.

With his keen insight to quickly identify the weaknesses of Lotte's Gamboa, Kang Min-ho, along with Kia's Choi Hyung-woo and Lotte's Jeon Jun-woo, clearly demonstrates the reason for a veteran's presence.

As he prepares for the 15th All-Star Game this weekend, Kang Min-ho is once again deep in thought to gift fans the best festival.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.

