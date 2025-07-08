Kang Min-ho's romantic baseball

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Many of you may have witnessed an unusual flag in the Samsung Lions dugout during professional baseball games.



There’s even a Go board for the twenty-year-old younger teammates.



These are said to be tools for the home run king Kang Min-ho, who leads by example in a sport that resembles life. Let's join reporter Park Jumi on her visit to the Samsung Lions dugout.



[Report]



When a home run is hit and a player runs home while waving a large flag, a bigger cheer erupts from the stands.



The ceremony for Samsung, ranked first in team home runs, is created by veteran Kang Min-ho.



[Kang Min-ho/Samsung: "I was thinking about what to do when the team’s mood is a bit down. I was looking for something online. Then my wife suggested this lion flag, and I thought, 'Oh, this is good!!!'"]



[Kang Min-ho: "Wow! Chan-seung. You’re not going to lose just because you’re on public broadcasting, right? Huh??? (Oh, I lost.)"]



Playing Omok with teammates who are more than 20 years younger before the game is also an effort to lift the team’s spirit.



[Kang Min-ho: "(When things are not going well) When I enter the locker room, everyone is just looking at their phones. I bought a board for Janggi, and when we play, two or three people gather around. Then we have time to talk to each other."]



Stabilizing the young pitchers on the mound with experienced leadership is fundamental.



["It's okay~!"]



At the plate, he leads the team to break their losing streak with a crucial home run.



With his keen insight to quickly identify the weaknesses of Lotte's Gamboa, Kang Min-ho, along with Kia's Choi Hyung-woo and Lotte's Jeon Jun-woo, clearly demonstrates the reason for a veteran's presence.



As he prepares for the 15th All-Star Game this weekend, Kang Min-ho is once again deep in thought to gift fans the best festival.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!