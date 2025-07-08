Alcaraz reaches quarterfinals

동영상 고정 취소

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, ranked second in the world in men's tennis, has secured a spot in the quarterfinals, continuing his impressive 18-match winning streak at Wimbledon.



Let's take a look at Alcaraz's powerful serve from the early stages of the match.



It's truly remarkable.



This time, he continues to dominate the match with clever plays that diminish his opponent's motivation.



As he scores following a perfect defense, the crowd jumps to their feet in cheers.



Displaying the flawless play expected of a world number two, Alcaraz easily advances to the quarterfinals by defeating Russia's Andrey Rublev 3-1.



Challenging for his third consecutive title at the tournament, Alcaraz is steadily marching forward towards the true throne of Wimbledon.



