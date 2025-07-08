Kim Hye-seong nears starting role

동영상 고정 취소

Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers in Major League Baseball has received high praise for his series of outstanding defensive plays, reminiscent of legendary shortstop Derek Jeter.



With injuries among competitors continuing, there is growing opinion that Kim Hye-seong should be used as a starter.



Although it was his first start in four games, second baseman Kim Hye-seong's glove was quick to move from the first inning.



After making a backhanded catch of a difficult ground ball and twisting his body to make the throw for an out, the pitcher exclaimed in admiration.



Immediately in the second inning, Kim Hye-seong thrilled fans with an even more astonishing defensive play.



After fielding a deep ground ball, he jumped and made an accurate throw to first base, prompting the local commentators to mention Derek Jeter and offer high praise.



[Local Commentary: "Jeter-esque! Wow! Human highlight reel! This one, more exceptional than the last!"]



Following two outstanding defensive plays, Kim Hye-seong also produced a clean hit at the plate.



[Local Commentary: "Pretty good evidence that he should continue to get more playing time. MVP of the game so far is Kim..."]



Despite being part of a platoon system where he sits against left-handed pitchers, Kim Hye-seong has maintained a solid defense and a batting average of .351.



The LA Times recently reported that they received the most questions from fans asking, "Why is Kim Hye-seong sitting on the bench?" and noted that if he maintains his current hitting, he could become a starter within a few months.



Additionally, with many injured players like competitor Edman currently on the Dodgers, Kim Hye-seong's role is expected to expand further.



Not missing the opportunity that has come his way, Kim Hye-seong is facing a crucial moment to become a regular player for the Dodgers.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



