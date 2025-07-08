Seraphim heats up K League

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Suwon's foreign striker Seraphim is showing increasing power as the heat wave intensifies, true to his roots from the Amazon region.



Seraphim is known for his unique goal celebrations, including this signature move.



He is also preparing a dance inspired by the girl group Le Sserafim, a name similar to his own.



Reporter Park Sun-woo met with him.



[Report]



As Suwon launches a counterattack, Seraphim dashes towards the opponent's goal at an astonishing speed from the side.



After scoring with explosive speed, Seraphim celebrates with teammate Lee Geon-hee using a ‘fusion’ pose from the anime Dragon Ball.



Known for his ability to break into space with his quick feet, Seraphim hails from Brazil’s Amazon region, famous for its heat.



Though he struggled at the beginning of the season, he has been scoring consistently as temperatures rise, quickly adjusting to the K League.



[Seraphim/Suwon: "I think I'm improving my game in this hot weather, and it's showing in the results. I really love summer weather."]



Seraphim's eye-catching goal celebration is inspired by his love for the anime Dragon Ball.



In addition to the 'fusion' move, he energizes the team with a move called the 'energy wave,' which mimics a power blast.



His signature ‘teleportation’ move has even caught on with coach Lee Seong-hwan.



[Seraphim/Suwon: "When I greet the coach on the field, he says, 'Seraphim, energy,' and touches my forehead. Then I respond, 'Okay. Let's go!']



Seraphim has also promised to unveil a new celebration inspired by the girl group Le Sserafim, whose name closely matches his own.



[Seraphim/Suwon: "I'm preparing a Le Sserafim celebration. There was a specific request, and I plan to do it when I score, so I hope to show it soon."]



With his unique background and distinctive celebrations, Seraphim's presence is enriching the K League stage even more.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



