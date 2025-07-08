Shin Jin-seo sweeps Go rankings

동영상 고정 취소

The dominance of Shin Jin-seo, the 9th-dan Go player known as the "Emperor of Go," continued in the first half of this year.



He swept an impressive four major categories, signaling the peak of his career.



According to the Korea Baduk Association's first half tally, Shin Jin-seo ranked first in total wins, win rate, consecutive wins, and prize money.



He posted a win rate of over 85% with 35 wins and 6 losses, and achieved an extraordinary 25-game winning streak from December of last year to March this year. His prize earnings also topped the chart at 560 million won.



While Shin Jin-seo swept the major titles, the record for the most games played in the first half of the year was set by 9th-dan player Park Jeong-hwan.



Ranked second, Park Jeong-hwan played a total of 47 games, with 30 wins and 17 losses.



Veteran powerhouse Yoo Chang-hyuk, also a 9th-dan, recorded 19 wins and 5 losses, with a win rate of 79%, securing the second place in win rate after Shin Jin-seo and showcasing his strength in the first half of 2025.



