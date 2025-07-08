[News Today] “Yoon ordered to show guns to police”

News Today

[LEAD]
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to appear in court tomorrow for his detention warrant review. The special counsel's detention warrant request includes new testimony from former Presidential Security Service deputy chief Kim Seong-hoon, claiming Yoon instructed his guards to show their firearms. These were previously undisclosed details.

[REPORT]
The largest portion of the 66-page detention warrant request is about former President Yoon Suk Yeol's alleged attempt to block his arrest.

The special counsel team believes that Yoon overstepped his authority to order his security staff to set up a barricade of buses and people to prevent the execution of his arrest warrant.

Investigators have obtained a testimony that Yoon said, "Police will be scared if you just show them you have guns. Show them that you've got firearms."

There are also testimonies that Yoon ordered the secure phone records of three military commanders involved in martial law, such as Yeo In-hyung, Lee Jin-woo and Kwak Jong-keun, be deleted.

All these testimonies are from former Presidential Security Service deputy chief Kim Seong-hoon.

Kim reportedly gave the testimonies after Yoon’s lawyers left.

The special counsel team believes Kim changed his testimony because of pressure and cajoling from Yoon.

The team believes that after martial law was lifted, on December 4 last year, Yoon instructed the overseas PR secretary to distribute press materials to foreign media portraying the declaration as legitimate and in line with due procedures.

The team has also pointed out in the warrant request that prior to declaring martial law Yoon held a two-minute Cabinet meeting that did not comply with due procedures, and abused power by blocking nine excluded members from exercising their right to deliberate.

