News Today

[News Today] Korea loses UNESCO vote on Hashima issue

입력 2025.07.08 (15:56) 수정 2025.07.08 (15:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
A promise left unfulfilled for a decade. Japan pledged to recognize forced labor on Hashima Island when registering it as a UNESCO site. With no progress made, South Korea brought the issue to a vote at the World Heritage Committee. But its call for accountability was brushed aside.

[REPORT]
When Hashima Island was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2015, Japan promised to properly acknowledge the forced labor of Koreans.

Despite repeated UNESCO recommendations, Japan has ignored the promise for 10 years.

Korea, calling for continued discussion at UNESCO, clashed with Japan at the World Heritage Committee. Tokyo argued that the issue is a historical dispute that should be settled through bilateral talks.

Ha Wi-young / Foreign ministry's UNESCO task force
The current implementation, particularly at the Tokyo Industrial Heritage Information Center, remains inconsistent with the committee's decisions.

Japan's envoy to UNESCO
The bilateral dialogue quote may proceed more fruitfully outside the oversight of the World Heritage Committee.

For the first time ever, UNESCO eventually put the issue to a vote to decide whether or not to include it in the committee's formal agenda.

In a secret vote by 21 member states, Japan’s proposal to stop UNESCO from addressing the issue passed with seven in favor, three against, eight abstentions, and three invalid votes.

The decision was reportedly influenced by members' fatigue over historical disputes at UNESCO and Japan’s lobbying efforts.

The Korean government expressed regret and said it would continue urging Japan to keep its promise.

Ha Wi-young / Foreign ministry's UNESCO task force
We wish to express our sincere regret that the committee was unable to retain this important item on its agenda.

With the loss in the vote, there will likely be limits to how much pressure Seoul can put on Tokyo to keep its promise.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Korea loses UNESCO vote on Hashima issue
    • 입력 2025-07-08 15:56:08
    • 수정2025-07-08 15:57:39
    News Today

[LEAD]
A promise left unfulfilled for a decade. Japan pledged to recognize forced labor on Hashima Island when registering it as a UNESCO site. With no progress made, South Korea brought the issue to a vote at the World Heritage Committee. But its call for accountability was brushed aside.

[REPORT]
When Hashima Island was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2015, Japan promised to properly acknowledge the forced labor of Koreans.

Despite repeated UNESCO recommendations, Japan has ignored the promise for 10 years.

Korea, calling for continued discussion at UNESCO, clashed with Japan at the World Heritage Committee. Tokyo argued that the issue is a historical dispute that should be settled through bilateral talks.

Ha Wi-young / Foreign ministry's UNESCO task force
The current implementation, particularly at the Tokyo Industrial Heritage Information Center, remains inconsistent with the committee's decisions.

Japan's envoy to UNESCO
The bilateral dialogue quote may proceed more fruitfully outside the oversight of the World Heritage Committee.

For the first time ever, UNESCO eventually put the issue to a vote to decide whether or not to include it in the committee's formal agenda.

In a secret vote by 21 member states, Japan’s proposal to stop UNESCO from addressing the issue passed with seven in favor, three against, eight abstentions, and three invalid votes.

The decision was reportedly influenced by members' fatigue over historical disputes at UNESCO and Japan’s lobbying efforts.

The Korean government expressed regret and said it would continue urging Japan to keep its promise.

Ha Wi-young / Foreign ministry's UNESCO task force
We wish to express our sincere regret that the committee was unable to retain this important item on its agenda.

With the loss in the vote, there will likely be limits to how much pressure Seoul can put on Tokyo to keep its promise.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

서쪽 중심 폭염 계속…강원 동해안 폭염특보 해제

서쪽 중심 폭염 계속…강원 동해안 폭염특보 해제
김건희 특검, 윤상현 등 전방위 압수수색…순직해병특검, 김태효 소환 통보

김건희 특검, 윤상현 등 전방위 압수수색…순직해병특검, 김태효 소환 통보
이 대통령 “국무회의 비공개 내용 개인 정치에 왜곡·활용 안 돼”

이 대통령 “국무회의 비공개 내용 개인 정치에 왜곡·활용 안 돼”
트럼프, 한국 서한 공개 “8월 1일부터 한국에 25% 상호 관세”

트럼프, 한국 서한 공개 “8월 1일부터 한국에 25% 상호 관세”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.