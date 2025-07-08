[News Today] S.Korea to repatriate rescued N. Koreans
[LEAD]
Six North Koreans rescued while drifting at sea, two in the West Sea in March and four in the East Sea in May, have stayed in the South for months. The government now plans to send them back, respecting their wishes, as President Lee Jae Myung emphasized a humanitarian approach. Pyongyang has yet to respond.
[REPORT]
Six North Koreans have stayed in the South for three or four months now since being rescued while drifting at sea.
Two of them were rescued in the West Sea back in March, and four others in the East Sea in May.
President Lee Jae Myung has ordered that the matter be handled from a humanitarian perspective.
Kang Yu-jung / Presidential Spokesperson
The president said if they want to go back to the North, their wishes should probably be granted.
The government has decided to respect their will and send them back to the North.
Koo Byoung-sam / Spokesperson, Unification Ministry
We will repatriate them swiftly and safely. The government will likely send them back by sea as early as this week.
The North has not responded yet to the decision.
For now, Seoul is trying to make Pyongyang give its response on the matter following the suspension of loudspeaker broadcasts and the request to send advance notices on water release from the Hwanggang Dam.
Prof. Lim Eul-chul / Kyungnam University
Even if N. Korea doesn't respond, the South's unilateral gestures of reconciliation and cooperation could build momentum for a turning point.
Back in 2017, drifting North Korean fishermen were also rescued and repatriated.
They were transported by ship to the Northern Limit Line in the East Sea and allowed to go on their own.
At the time, there was no dialogue between the two Koreas and the repatriation plan was notified via the UNC Military Armistice Commission's channel, but Pyongyang showed no response.
