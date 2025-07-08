News Today

[News Today] Elderly farmers at risk from heatwave

입력 2025.07.08 (15:56) 수정 2025.07.08 (15:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
We've been reporting about the scorching heat over the past week, and for a good reason. Heat-related illnesses are surging in rural communities with large elderly populations. Despite so, many farmers can't afford to stop working, even under the blazing sun.

[REPORT]
Under the scorching sun, a farmer in her 70s is moving perilla seedlings.

Although it is the morning, temperatures are over 30 degrees Celsius.

Sweat pours down and even with sips of water, the relief from the heat is only brief.

Kim Yong-joo / Perilla farmer
Sometimes the work gets delayed and I end up working in the heat. It gets exhausting and I sweat a lot.

Inside the greenhouse, it feels like a sauna.

Strawberry leaves need constant thinning, so even in the heatwave, the work can’t stop.

Cho Sung-cheol / Strawberry farmer
I work nearly every day. Regardless of weather, I need to thin out leaves to ensure good ventilation and growth.

As a result, about one-third of heat-related illness cases in Chungcheongnam-do Province last year were among farmers.

Elderly people are more vulnerable to heatwaves as they are less able to regulate body temperature and have lower sensitivity to heat.

With ongoing tropical nights weakening the body, long hours of outdoor work can quickly become dangerous.

Health authorities recommend that elderly farmers avoid working outdoors during the hottest period of the day if possible and to work in pairs.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Elderly farmers at risk from heatwave
    • 입력 2025-07-08 15:56:42
    • 수정2025-07-08 15:57:56
    News Today

[LEAD]
We've been reporting about the scorching heat over the past week, and for a good reason. Heat-related illnesses are surging in rural communities with large elderly populations. Despite so, many farmers can't afford to stop working, even under the blazing sun.

[REPORT]
Under the scorching sun, a farmer in her 70s is moving perilla seedlings.

Although it is the morning, temperatures are over 30 degrees Celsius.

Sweat pours down and even with sips of water, the relief from the heat is only brief.

Kim Yong-joo / Perilla farmer
Sometimes the work gets delayed and I end up working in the heat. It gets exhausting and I sweat a lot.

Inside the greenhouse, it feels like a sauna.

Strawberry leaves need constant thinning, so even in the heatwave, the work can’t stop.

Cho Sung-cheol / Strawberry farmer
I work nearly every day. Regardless of weather, I need to thin out leaves to ensure good ventilation and growth.

As a result, about one-third of heat-related illness cases in Chungcheongnam-do Province last year were among farmers.

Elderly people are more vulnerable to heatwaves as they are less able to regulate body temperature and have lower sensitivity to heat.

With ongoing tropical nights weakening the body, long hours of outdoor work can quickly become dangerous.

Health authorities recommend that elderly farmers avoid working outdoors during the hottest period of the day if possible and to work in pairs.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

서쪽 중심 폭염 계속…강원 동해안 폭염특보 해제

서쪽 중심 폭염 계속…강원 동해안 폭염특보 해제
김건희 특검, 윤상현 등 전방위 압수수색…순직해병특검, 김태효 소환 통보

김건희 특검, 윤상현 등 전방위 압수수색…순직해병특검, 김태효 소환 통보
이 대통령 “국무회의 비공개 내용 개인 정치에 왜곡·활용 안 돼”

이 대통령 “국무회의 비공개 내용 개인 정치에 왜곡·활용 안 돼”
트럼프, 한국 서한 공개 “8월 1일부터 한국에 25% 상호 관세”

트럼프, 한국 서한 공개 “8월 1일부터 한국에 25% 상호 관세”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.