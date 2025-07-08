[News Today] Elderly farmers at risk from heatwave
입력 2025.07.08 (15:56) 수정 2025.07.08 (15:57)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
We've been reporting about the scorching heat over the past week, and for a good reason. Heat-related illnesses are surging in rural communities with large elderly populations. Despite so, many farmers can't afford to stop working, even under the blazing sun.
[REPORT]
Under the scorching sun, a farmer in her 70s is moving perilla seedlings.
Although it is the morning, temperatures are over 30 degrees Celsius.
Sweat pours down and even with sips of water, the relief from the heat is only brief.
Kim Yong-joo / Perilla farmer
Sometimes the work gets delayed and I end up working in the heat. It gets exhausting and I sweat a lot.
Inside the greenhouse, it feels like a sauna.
Strawberry leaves need constant thinning, so even in the heatwave, the work can’t stop.
Cho Sung-cheol / Strawberry farmer
I work nearly every day. Regardless of weather, I need to thin out leaves to ensure good ventilation and growth.
As a result, about one-third of heat-related illness cases in Chungcheongnam-do Province last year were among farmers.
Elderly people are more vulnerable to heatwaves as they are less able to regulate body temperature and have lower sensitivity to heat.
With ongoing tropical nights weakening the body, long hours of outdoor work can quickly become dangerous.
Health authorities recommend that elderly farmers avoid working outdoors during the hottest period of the day if possible and to work in pairs.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Elderly farmers at risk from heatwave
-
- 입력 2025-07-08 15:56:42
- 수정2025-07-08 15:57:56
[LEAD]
We've been reporting about the scorching heat over the past week, and for a good reason. Heat-related illnesses are surging in rural communities with large elderly populations. Despite so, many farmers can't afford to stop working, even under the blazing sun.
[REPORT]
Under the scorching sun, a farmer in her 70s is moving perilla seedlings.
Although it is the morning, temperatures are over 30 degrees Celsius.
Sweat pours down and even with sips of water, the relief from the heat is only brief.
Kim Yong-joo / Perilla farmer
Sometimes the work gets delayed and I end up working in the heat. It gets exhausting and I sweat a lot.
Inside the greenhouse, it feels like a sauna.
Strawberry leaves need constant thinning, so even in the heatwave, the work can’t stop.
Cho Sung-cheol / Strawberry farmer
I work nearly every day. Regardless of weather, I need to thin out leaves to ensure good ventilation and growth.
As a result, about one-third of heat-related illness cases in Chungcheongnam-do Province last year were among farmers.
Elderly people are more vulnerable to heatwaves as they are less able to regulate body temperature and have lower sensitivity to heat.
With ongoing tropical nights weakening the body, long hours of outdoor work can quickly become dangerous.
Health authorities recommend that elderly farmers avoid working outdoors during the hottest period of the day if possible and to work in pairs.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.