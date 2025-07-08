[News Today] Elderly farmers at risk from heatwave

We've been reporting about the scorching heat over the past week, and for a good reason. Heat-related illnesses are surging in rural communities with large elderly populations. Despite so, many farmers can't afford to stop working, even under the blazing sun.



Under the scorching sun, a farmer in her 70s is moving perilla seedlings.



Although it is the morning, temperatures are over 30 degrees Celsius.



Sweat pours down and even with sips of water, the relief from the heat is only brief.



Kim Yong-joo / Perilla farmer

Sometimes the work gets delayed and I end up working in the heat. It gets exhausting and I sweat a lot.



Inside the greenhouse, it feels like a sauna.



Strawberry leaves need constant thinning, so even in the heatwave, the work can’t stop.



Cho Sung-cheol / Strawberry farmer

I work nearly every day. Regardless of weather, I need to thin out leaves to ensure good ventilation and growth.



As a result, about one-third of heat-related illness cases in Chungcheongnam-do Province last year were among farmers.



Elderly people are more vulnerable to heatwaves as they are less able to regulate body temperature and have lower sensitivity to heat.



With ongoing tropical nights weakening the body, long hours of outdoor work can quickly become dangerous.



Health authorities recommend that elderly farmers avoid working outdoors during the hottest period of the day if possible and to work in pairs.