[News Today] Young rising talent in K-classic scene
입력 2025.07.08 (15:56) 수정 2025.07.08 (15:58)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Young classical musicians from South Korea are standing out at major international competitions. For our last story of the day, here are some rising performers who are captivating audiences around the world.
[REPORT]
Known as a notoriously difficult piece to play, it is dubbed the Mount Everest for pianists.
Praised for splendid techniques and rich, expressive playing, the pianist is Kim Sae-hyun who is 18 years old.
He won the grand prize at the prestigious Long-Thibaud Competition with the judges' unanimous decision.
Kim Sae-hyun / Pianist
I think about how to realize the sound I keep hearing in my head by playing the piano.
He also plans to study English literature at Harvard University in an effort to boost his artistic inspiration.
Kim Sae-hyun / Pianist
Personally, it means more to play music that changes one or two rather than playing for a big audience.
Young Korean musicians also secured two consecutive victories at an international, time-honored violin competition.
Park Sue-ye / Violinist
I am proud of being Korean. I hope my music will give happiness and consolation to all people.
Expectations are running high, as four Korean pianists have advanced to the finals of the International Frederick Chopin Piano Competition to be held in October.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Young rising talent in K-classic scene
-
- 입력 2025-07-08 15:56:52
- 수정2025-07-08 15:58:04
[LEAD]
Young classical musicians from South Korea are standing out at major international competitions. For our last story of the day, here are some rising performers who are captivating audiences around the world.
[REPORT]
Known as a notoriously difficult piece to play, it is dubbed the Mount Everest for pianists.
Praised for splendid techniques and rich, expressive playing, the pianist is Kim Sae-hyun who is 18 years old.
He won the grand prize at the prestigious Long-Thibaud Competition with the judges' unanimous decision.
Kim Sae-hyun / Pianist
I think about how to realize the sound I keep hearing in my head by playing the piano.
He also plans to study English literature at Harvard University in an effort to boost his artistic inspiration.
Kim Sae-hyun / Pianist
Personally, it means more to play music that changes one or two rather than playing for a big audience.
Young Korean musicians also secured two consecutive victories at an international, time-honored violin competition.
Park Sue-ye / Violinist
I am proud of being Korean. I hope my music will give happiness and consolation to all people.
Expectations are running high, as four Korean pianists have advanced to the finals of the International Frederick Chopin Piano Competition to be held in October.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.