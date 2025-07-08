[News Today] Young rising talent in K-classic scene

Young classical musicians from South Korea are standing out at major international competitions. For our last story of the day, here are some rising performers who are captivating audiences around the world.



Known as a notoriously difficult piece to play, it is dubbed the Mount Everest for pianists.



Praised for splendid techniques and rich, expressive playing, the pianist is Kim Sae-hyun who is 18 years old.



He won the grand prize at the prestigious Long-Thibaud Competition with the judges' unanimous decision.



Kim Sae-hyun / Pianist

I think about how to realize the sound I keep hearing in my head by playing the piano.



He also plans to study English literature at Harvard University in an effort to boost his artistic inspiration.



Kim Sae-hyun / Pianist

Personally, it means more to play music that changes one or two rather than playing for a big audience.



Young Korean musicians also secured two consecutive victories at an international, time-honored violin competition.



Park Sue-ye / Violinist

I am proud of being Korean. I hope my music will give happiness and consolation to all people.



Expectations are running high, as four Korean pianists have advanced to the finals of the International Frederick Chopin Piano Competition to be held in October.