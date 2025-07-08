Working through the heatwave
[Anchor]
Even in such suffocating weather, there are people who cannot escape the heat comfortably.
Reporter Yeo So-yeon visited construction sites, fire suppression scenes, and shanty towns.
[Report]
At a water pipe construction site under the blazing sun.
Sweat pours down like rain between the workers' helmets.
No matter how much they drink, their thirst does not go away.
[Lee Gi-young/Seoul Water Headquarters Employee: "The heat wave came suddenly, so we brought fans and kept filling the cooler with drinks...."]
Firefighters are engaged in extinguishing a factory fire.
Wearing thick fireproof suits from head to toe, they are battling the heat.
After finishing the suppression, they board a 'recovery bus' for a sweet rest.
[Cheon Soo-bin/Northern Gyeonggi Special Response Unit Firefighter: "When you work in the field for a long time under intense radiant heat during this hot summer, you suffer a lot of heat damage."]
Being indoors does not guarantee safety from the heat.
We visited the homes of shanty town residents directly.
In a room just over 3.3 square meters, five adults can barely lie down, and the maximum temperature reaches 36 degrees.
When measuring humidity, it is 10% higher than outdoors.
Residents have to rely on a fan and a small window to get through the summer.
[Lee Soon-deok/Shanty Town Resident: "The wind really doesn't come through, it's blocked in front. I was going to buy an air conditioner, but there's no place to put it."]
With the ongoing heat wave, the government has decided to implement a mandatory rest policy when the perceived temperature exceeds 33 degrees.
This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.
