Working through the heatwave

[Anchor]

Even in such suffocating weather, there are people who cannot escape the heat comfortably.

Reporter Yeo So-yeon visited construction sites, fire suppression scenes, and shanty towns.

[Report]

At a water pipe construction site under the blazing sun.

Sweat pours down like rain between the workers' helmets.

No matter how much they drink, their thirst does not go away.

[Lee Gi-young/Seoul Water Headquarters Employee: "The heat wave came suddenly, so we brought fans and kept filling the cooler with drinks...."]

Firefighters are engaged in extinguishing a factory fire.

Wearing thick fireproof suits from head to toe, they are battling the heat.

After finishing the suppression, they board a 'recovery bus' for a sweet rest.

[Cheon Soo-bin/Northern Gyeonggi Special Response Unit Firefighter: "When you work in the field for a long time under intense radiant heat during this hot summer, you suffer a lot of heat damage."]

Being indoors does not guarantee safety from the heat.

We visited the homes of shanty town residents directly.

In a room just over 3.3 square meters, five adults can barely lie down, and the maximum temperature reaches 36 degrees.

When measuring humidity, it is 10% higher than outdoors.

Residents have to rely on a fan and a small window to get through the summer.

[Lee Soon-deok/Shanty Town Resident: "The wind really doesn't come through, it's blocked in front. I was going to buy an air conditioner, but there's no place to put it."]

With the ongoing heat wave, the government has decided to implement a mandatory rest policy when the perceived temperature exceeds 33 degrees.

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.

