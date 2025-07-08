Working through the heatwave

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Even in such suffocating weather, there are people who cannot escape the heat comfortably.



Reporter Yeo So-yeon visited construction sites, fire suppression scenes, and shanty towns.



[Report]



At a water pipe construction site under the blazing sun.



Sweat pours down like rain between the workers' helmets.



No matter how much they drink, their thirst does not go away.



[Lee Gi-young/Seoul Water Headquarters Employee: "The heat wave came suddenly, so we brought fans and kept filling the cooler with drinks...."]



Firefighters are engaged in extinguishing a factory fire.



Wearing thick fireproof suits from head to toe, they are battling the heat.



After finishing the suppression, they board a 'recovery bus' for a sweet rest.



[Cheon Soo-bin/Northern Gyeonggi Special Response Unit Firefighter: "When you work in the field for a long time under intense radiant heat during this hot summer, you suffer a lot of heat damage."]



Being indoors does not guarantee safety from the heat.



We visited the homes of shanty town residents directly.



In a room just over 3.3 square meters, five adults can barely lie down, and the maximum temperature reaches 36 degrees.



When measuring humidity, it is 10% higher than outdoors.



Residents have to rely on a fan and a small window to get through the summer.



[Lee Soon-deok/Shanty Town Resident: "The wind really doesn't come through, it's blocked in front. I was going to buy an air conditioner, but there's no place to put it."]



With the ongoing heat wave, the government has decided to implement a mandatory rest policy when the perceived temperature exceeds 33 degrees.



This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.



