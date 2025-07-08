Scorching heat hits 40 degrees

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (July 8), the western regions of Korea, including the metropolitan area, experienced a record-breaking heat wave.



In Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province, the maximum temperature exceeded 40 degrees.



Seoul also reached 37.8 degrees, marking the hottest day recorded in early July.



We begin with a report from meteorological specialist Lee Se-heum.



[Report]



After nearly ten days of intense heat, umbrellas have become a necessity.



As the heat wave drags on, people are becoming both physically and mentally exhausted.



[Jung Da-hye/Resident of Seoul Seodaemun-gu: "I'm so tired. If feels like this heat will last until October. It's so hot that it's hard to even walk."]



The midday heat is also a struggle for animals.



Efforts to combat the extreme temperatures include deploying water trucks.



[Shin Sun-hwa/Zookeeper at Children's Grand Park: "We are adding more ice to the shallow pond. For the elephants, applying yellow soil every day to protect their skin is our top priority."]



Today, the daytime temperature in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province, soared to 40.2 degrees, the highest in the country.



In Seoul, several districts, including Dongjak-gu and Guro-gu, saw temperatures exceed 39 degrees.



According to official observation stations, the highest temperature in Seoul was 37.8 degrees—the highest early July temperature since weather records began.



As the heat wave intensifies, heat wave advisories have been extended to the Jeonnam island regions.



The heat advisory issued for the central west coast has been upgraded to a heat warning.



[Gong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "Tomorrow, in areas where the topographic effect adds to the warming effect, temperatures may be as high as today."]



Due to the heat wave, air conditioning use has surged, and daily peak power demand has broken July records for two consecutive days.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



