Sudden storms follow heat

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It was scorching hot during the day, but by evening, sudden and intense downpours hit many areas.



The heavy rain caused flash flooding on roads.



So, what caused this unusual weather?



Here's weather specialist Kim Se-hyun with more.



[Report]



From clear skies to looming dark clouds. Soon, torrential rain began pouring down.



In southwestern Seoul, heavy rain reached over 60mm per hour this evening (7.8), prompting a heavy rain warning.



A heavy rain advisory was also issued for northwestern Seoul and parts of Gyeonggi Province, including Goyang, Yongin, and Icheon.



Strong gusts of wind accompanied the rain, violently shaking and flipping over a crosswalk shade.



In front of the National Assembly, roads were submerged in water due to the sudden downpour.



Traffic was restricted on parts of the Seobu Expressway and Olympic Expressway.



In Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, unexpected hailstones fell from the sky.



The cause of this sudden torrential rain was atmospheric instability.



Due to the intense heat, temperatures soared, creating strong upward air currents in various areas.



These currents led to the formation of localized, powerful rain clouds.



The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned that similar heavy rain showers—exceeding 30mm per hour—may occur in parts of the country overnight, urging caution.



Despite the downpours, the heat remains relentless, and unstable atmospheric conditions are expected to continue tomorrow (7.9).



[Kim Byung-kwon/Forecast Analyst, Korea Meteorological Administration: "On Wednesday, converging air currents will increase instability, bringing scattered showers to the western coast of Gyeonggi, the southeastern coast of Gyeongbuk Province, and Jeju Island."]



Meanwhile, the heatwave along the eastern coast has eased.



With easterly winds blowing in, Gangneung’s daytime high dropped more than 5 degrees Celsius compared to yesterday (7.7).



Heatwave alerts that had been in place for nearly 10 days in the mountain areas of Gangwon, the east coast, and eastern parts of Gyeongbuk have all been lifted.



This is Kim Se-hyun, KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!