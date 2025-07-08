News 9

Risks when heat tops body temp

입력 2025.07.08 (23:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (July 8), temperatures in many areas, including Seoul, exceeded normal body temperature.

Medical specialist Park Kwang-sik explains what effects temperatures higher than body temperature have on the human body.

[Report]

Yesterday afternoon (July 7), a Vietnamese male worker in his 20s was found dead while seated at a construction site in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province.

Typically, when heatstroke patients are brought to the emergency room, their body temperature exceeds 40 degrees, just like in the case of the Vietnamese worker.

Cold fluids are injected into the bloodstream, and ice packs are applied to forcibly lower the body temperature.

[Park Sung-jun/Professor of Emergency Medicine at Korea University Guro Hospital: "Heatstroke is a dangerous condition that can be life-threatening. A high fever can impair brain function, leading to symptoms such as auditory or visual hallucinations, or altered consciousness."]

The human body maintains a temperature around 36.5 degrees, When temperatures rise, the body tries to cool itself by sweating and dilating blood vessels near the skin to release heat from the body.

However, if the external temperature is higher than body temperature, heat can actually enter the body from the environment.

This effect worsens when humidity is high, as sweating becomes less effective, making it harder to regulate body temperature.

When body temperature approaches 40 degrees, the risk of fainting increases significantly.

If it rises above 41 degrees, organs such as the brain and heart may suffer damage, potentially leading to death.

[Na Seung-woon/Professor at the Cardiovascular Center of Korea University Guro Hospital: "When body temperature rises, blood vessels dilate and the heart rate increases, causing blood pressure to fluctuate. This raises the risk of cardiovascular complications."]

So far this year, nearly 1,000 people have been treated for heat-related illnesses, more than double the number from the same period last year.

Avoiding prolonged exposure to extreme heat is essential to prevent heat-related conditions.

This is KBS News, Park Kwang-sik reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Risks when heat tops body temp
    • 입력 2025-07-08 23:47:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (July 8), temperatures in many areas, including Seoul, exceeded normal body temperature.

Medical specialist Park Kwang-sik explains what effects temperatures higher than body temperature have on the human body.

[Report]

Yesterday afternoon (July 7), a Vietnamese male worker in his 20s was found dead while seated at a construction site in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province.

Typically, when heatstroke patients are brought to the emergency room, their body temperature exceeds 40 degrees, just like in the case of the Vietnamese worker.

Cold fluids are injected into the bloodstream, and ice packs are applied to forcibly lower the body temperature.

[Park Sung-jun/Professor of Emergency Medicine at Korea University Guro Hospital: "Heatstroke is a dangerous condition that can be life-threatening. A high fever can impair brain function, leading to symptoms such as auditory or visual hallucinations, or altered consciousness."]

The human body maintains a temperature around 36.5 degrees, When temperatures rise, the body tries to cool itself by sweating and dilating blood vessels near the skin to release heat from the body.

However, if the external temperature is higher than body temperature, heat can actually enter the body from the environment.

This effect worsens when humidity is high, as sweating becomes less effective, making it harder to regulate body temperature.

When body temperature approaches 40 degrees, the risk of fainting increases significantly.

If it rises above 41 degrees, organs such as the brain and heart may suffer damage, potentially leading to death.

[Na Seung-woon/Professor at the Cardiovascular Center of Korea University Guro Hospital: "When body temperature rises, blood vessels dilate and the heart rate increases, causing blood pressure to fluctuate. This raises the risk of cardiovascular complications."]

So far this year, nearly 1,000 people have been treated for heat-related illnesses, more than double the number from the same period last year.

Avoiding prolonged exposure to extreme heat is essential to prevent heat-related conditions.

This is KBS News, Park Kwang-sik reporting.
박광식
박광식 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“덥다 더워” 서쪽 중심 폭염 절정…광명 40.2도 기록

“덥다 더워” 서쪽 중심 폭염 절정…광명 40.2도 기록
수도권 곳곳 기습 폭우…<br>원인은?

수도권 곳곳 기습 폭우…원인은?
윤석열 전 대통령 오늘 구속 심사…“무관용 대응” 경찰 2천 명 투입

윤석열 전 대통령 오늘 구속 심사…“무관용 대응” 경찰 2천 명 투입
김건희 특검, 윤상현 자택·의원실 압수수색…공천 개입 본격 수사

김건희 특검, 윤상현 자택·의원실 압수수색…공천 개입 본격 수사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.