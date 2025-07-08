Yoon’s detention hearing tomorrow

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The detention warrant hearing for former President Yoon Suk Yeol will be held tomorrow (July 9).



A decision on whether he will be re-arrested four months after his release could come as early as tomorrow night.



Pro- and anti-arrest rallies are expected near the courthouse, and police are preparing for all possible situations.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook reports.



[Report]



The decision on whether to re-arrest former President Yoon, who was released after a court canceled his detention on March 8, is expected as early as tomorrow.



The Seoul Central District Court will hold a detention warrant hearing at 2:15 PM tomorrow for former President Yoon, who faces charges of abuse of power and obstruction of the exercise of rights.



The special investigation team handling the insurrection case stated in a 66-page detention warrant request that there is a high risk of evidence destruction, justifying the need for his arrest.



They noted that after the withdrawal of former President Yoon's legal team, former Chief of Security Kim Sung-hoon began to testify about former President Yoon's alleged crimes, and that former Presidential Office Secretary General Kang Yi-gu recently changed his previous testimony to align with former President Yoon's statements.



Prosecutors argue that if Yoon remains out of custody during the investigation, he could potentially pressure or intimidate key individuals involved in the case.



Back in January, the Seoul Western District Court issued a detention warrant for Yoon, citing the same concern about possible evidence destruction.



Similar reasoning has recently been used in issuing detention warrants for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and former Commander Lee In-hyung.



After tomorrow’s hearing, former President Yoon is expected to wait at the Seoul Detention Center.



The court's decision on whether to approve or dismiss the warrant is expected between tomorrow night and the morning of the following day (July 10).



Police plan to deploy around 2,000 officers near the courthouse in anticipation of pro- and anti-arrest demonstrations, and they have emphasized a zero-tolerance policy toward any illegal or violent actions.



KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



