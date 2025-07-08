Nomination probe widens

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (7.8), the special counsel team investigating former First Lady Kim Keon-hee launched a wide-ranging series of raids.



Among the key figures targeted were People Power Party lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun and former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, both connected to allegations of interference in party nominations.



Reporter Oh Seung-mok has the details.



[Report]



Today, the special counsel team searched over 10 locations related to the alleged nomination interference scandal.



Among the locations were two residences belonging to former lawmaker Kim Young-sun and her two mobile phone, as well as the residence of Kim Sang-min, a former senior prosecutor and current legal advisor to the National Intelligence Service Director.



The team also raided the National Assembly office and private residence of PPP lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun. This marks the first time Yoon has been subject to a compulsory investigation regarding this allegation.



[Oh Jeong-hee / Assistant Special Prosecutor, Kim Keon-hee Special Counsel Team: "Given that serious suspicions have persisted for a long time, we determined it was necessary to quickly uncover the truth."]



The investigation covers five major elections: the 2021 by-elections, the 2022 local and by-elections, and the 21st and 22nd general elections.



In other words, most nationwide elections held between 2020 and last year.



In essence, the allegation is that former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former First Lady Kim Keon-hee helped Kim Young-sun and Kim Sang-min receive People Power Party nominations in return for free public opinion polling and other favors provided by a man named Myung Tae-kyun.



At the time, Yoon Sang-hyun, who served as chair of the party’s nomination committee, was also accused of obstructing a fair nomination process and was named a suspect. During a prosecution questioning session this January, he reportedly denied most of the allegations.



The special counsel is also continuing its investigations into other cases related to Kim Keon-hee, including allegations involving the shaman known as "Geonjin Beopsa" and the Sambu Construction stock manipulation scandal.



In connection with allegations of a cover-up of overseas gambling tied to the Unification Church, investigators obtained materials from the National Office of Investigation and the Security & Intelligence Division of Chuncheon Police Station, while executives of Sambu Construction and the head of the Eurasia Business Association have also been summoned for questioning.



This is Oh Seung-mok, KBS News.



