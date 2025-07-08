Samsung, LG slump

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Samsung Electronics has reported a second-quarter performance that is half of last year's results.



While the impact of tariffs from the United States played a role, the sluggish semiconductor market was a significant factor.



LG Electronics also saw its performance cut in half, raising concerns about the outlook for major companies in the second half of the year.



This is Jeong Jae-woo reporting.



[Report]



The operating profit for Samsung Electronics in the second quarter, announced today (7.8), is 4.6 trillion won.



This is less than half of last year's profit.



It was also more than 1.4 trillion won lower than the estimates from securities firms.



The semiconductor business, which earned over 6.4 trillion won in the second quarter last year, saw a significant decline.



Exports of high-performance, high-profitability high-bandwidth memory are still blocked due to quality verification issues with major customer Nvidia.



The impact of U.S. export controls on AI chips has also led to a decrease in the operating rate of the non-memory business.



The accumulation of unsold inventory due to poor sales has further reduced profits as it is reflected as losses.



[Noh Geun-chang/Head of Research Center, Hyundai Motor Securities: "The foundry (semiconductor contract manufacturing) deficit has increased by nearly 1.5 trillion won compared to last year, and memory prices have fallen compared to the second quarter of last year...."]



LG Electronics, which released its results earlier, also could not escape the downturn.



The provisional operating profit for the second quarter is 640 billion won, which is also about half of last year's level.



The demand for the TV business has shrunk, and the increase in production costs and logistics costs due to U.S. tariffs has also had an impact.



The same applies to key industries such as automobiles, steel, refining, and batteries, which have not yet announced their operating results.



There are also forecasts that Hyundai Motor and Kia's operating profits will decrease by more than 10% compared to last year.



The second half of the year is also problematic.



With the impact of U.S. tariffs set to intensify and considering the effects of economic slowdown, concerns are already emerging that there will be little opportunity for a rebound.



This is KBS News Jeong Jae-woo.



