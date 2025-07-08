News 9

Samsung, LG slump

입력 2025.07.08 (23:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Samsung Electronics has reported a second-quarter performance that is half of last year's results.

While the impact of tariffs from the United States played a role, the sluggish semiconductor market was a significant factor.

LG Electronics also saw its performance cut in half, raising concerns about the outlook for major companies in the second half of the year.

This is Jeong Jae-woo reporting.

[Report]

The operating profit for Samsung Electronics in the second quarter, announced today (7.8), is 4.6 trillion won.

This is less than half of last year's profit.

It was also more than 1.4 trillion won lower than the estimates from securities firms.

The semiconductor business, which earned over 6.4 trillion won in the second quarter last year, saw a significant decline.

Exports of high-performance, high-profitability high-bandwidth memory are still blocked due to quality verification issues with major customer Nvidia.

The impact of U.S. export controls on AI chips has also led to a decrease in the operating rate of the non-memory business.

The accumulation of unsold inventory due to poor sales has further reduced profits as it is reflected as losses.

[Noh Geun-chang/Head of Research Center, Hyundai Motor Securities: "The foundry (semiconductor contract manufacturing) deficit has increased by nearly 1.5 trillion won compared to last year, and memory prices have fallen compared to the second quarter of last year...."]

LG Electronics, which released its results earlier, also could not escape the downturn.

The provisional operating profit for the second quarter is 640 billion won, which is also about half of last year's level.

The demand for the TV business has shrunk, and the increase in production costs and logistics costs due to U.S. tariffs has also had an impact.

The same applies to key industries such as automobiles, steel, refining, and batteries, which have not yet announced their operating results.

There are also forecasts that Hyundai Motor and Kia's operating profits will decrease by more than 10% compared to last year.

The second half of the year is also problematic.

With the impact of U.S. tariffs set to intensify and considering the effects of economic slowdown, concerns are already emerging that there will be little opportunity for a rebound.

This is KBS News Jeong Jae-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Samsung, LG slump
    • 입력 2025-07-08 23:47:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

Samsung Electronics has reported a second-quarter performance that is half of last year's results.

While the impact of tariffs from the United States played a role, the sluggish semiconductor market was a significant factor.

LG Electronics also saw its performance cut in half, raising concerns about the outlook for major companies in the second half of the year.

This is Jeong Jae-woo reporting.

[Report]

The operating profit for Samsung Electronics in the second quarter, announced today (7.8), is 4.6 trillion won.

This is less than half of last year's profit.

It was also more than 1.4 trillion won lower than the estimates from securities firms.

The semiconductor business, which earned over 6.4 trillion won in the second quarter last year, saw a significant decline.

Exports of high-performance, high-profitability high-bandwidth memory are still blocked due to quality verification issues with major customer Nvidia.

The impact of U.S. export controls on AI chips has also led to a decrease in the operating rate of the non-memory business.

The accumulation of unsold inventory due to poor sales has further reduced profits as it is reflected as losses.

[Noh Geun-chang/Head of Research Center, Hyundai Motor Securities: "The foundry (semiconductor contract manufacturing) deficit has increased by nearly 1.5 trillion won compared to last year, and memory prices have fallen compared to the second quarter of last year...."]

LG Electronics, which released its results earlier, also could not escape the downturn.

The provisional operating profit for the second quarter is 640 billion won, which is also about half of last year's level.

The demand for the TV business has shrunk, and the increase in production costs and logistics costs due to U.S. tariffs has also had an impact.

The same applies to key industries such as automobiles, steel, refining, and batteries, which have not yet announced their operating results.

There are also forecasts that Hyundai Motor and Kia's operating profits will decrease by more than 10% compared to last year.

The second half of the year is also problematic.

With the impact of U.S. tariffs set to intensify and considering the effects of economic slowdown, concerns are already emerging that there will be little opportunity for a rebound.

This is KBS News Jeong Jae-woo.
정재우
정재우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“덥다 더워” 서쪽 중심 폭염 절정…광명 40.2도 기록

“덥다 더워” 서쪽 중심 폭염 절정…광명 40.2도 기록
수도권 곳곳 기습 폭우…<br>원인은?

수도권 곳곳 기습 폭우…원인은?
윤석열 전 대통령 오늘 구속 심사…“무관용 대응” 경찰 2천 명 투입

윤석열 전 대통령 오늘 구속 심사…“무관용 대응” 경찰 2천 명 투입
김건희 특검, 윤상현 자택·의원실 압수수색…공천 개입 본격 수사

김건희 특검, 윤상현 자택·의원실 압수수색…공천 개입 본격 수사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.