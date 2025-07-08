Tariff talks intensify

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There are three weeks left until the actual imposition of tariffs by the United States.



Our companies are watching the government's negotiation situation with anxiety.



The government plans to launch a full-scale negotiation using various diplomatic channels, including a summit.



Reporter Park Kyung-jun has the details.



[Report]



Just like it announced three months ago, the Trump administration is set to impose a 25% reciprocal tariff rate on Korean goods.



This reflects how firm the U.S. stance is—and Korean companies are visibly unsettled.



They say they have "no options available at the corporate level" and that "things will only get worse, not better," placing their hopes entirely on government negotiations.



Back in April, the Trump administration listed 50 countries as potential targets for reciprocal tariffs. This time, it has sent official notices to just 14 countries.



Among the U.S.’s top 10 trade deficit partners, only South Korea and Japan are included.



If the tariffs go through as planned, Korean exports will face a disadvantage compared to competing nations in the U.S. market.



With three weeks left before tariffs take effect, the Korean government has declared an all-out effort.



It has repeatedly asked the U.S. for more favorable treatment compared to its competitors.



[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "We have secured a bit more of a grace period, and in the meantime, we want to quickly resolve the uncertainties caused by tariffs..."]



The National Security Office chief, who is visiting the U.S., met with the U.S. Secretary of State and promised close communication for a tariff agreement and a prompt summit, while the Presidential Office also held an emergency meeting.



However, there is a consensus that the government has few cards to play against the U.S.



[Joo Won/Head of Economic Research at Hyundai Research Institute: "(The U.S.) seems to be talking about agricultural products, beef, and such markets. It seems to be interpreted as a request to buy more American products in those markets."]



Since there are almost no tariffs that can be reduced for the U.S. due to the Korea-U.S. FTA, it is expected that significant concessions will ultimately be made to the U.S. in non-tariff barriers.



This is KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.



