Special counsel summons Kim Tae-hyo

[Anchor]



The special investigation team probing the deceased Marine case plans to summon former Deputy Director of the National Security Office Kim Tae-hyo for questioning.



They have notified him to appear this Friday.



Former Deputy Director Kim was present at the meeting where the so-called “VIP anger theory” originated.



Reporter Kim Tae-hoon has the story.



[Report]



The so-called "VIP anger theory" arose during a meeting of senior secretaries at the presidential office on July 31, 2023.



At the meeting, Kim Tae-hyo, who was the First Deputy Director of the National Security Office at the time, has denied any related allegations so far.



[Kim Tae-hyo/Former First Deputy Director of the National Security Office/July last year: "There has never been an instance of anger during security office meetings."]



He also stated that he had not heard anything regarding former President Yoon Suk Yeol mentioning the possibility of punishing former Marine Corps 1st Division Commander Lim Seong-geun.



[Ko Min-jeong/Former Member of the National Assembly/ Democratic Party/July last year: "Have you ever heard anything like, 'If we punish the division commander for this, who would want to be a division commander?'"]



[Kim Tae-hyo/Former First Deputy Director of the National Security Office/July last year: "I have not, and I had no knowledge of that topic."]



The special investigation team for the deceased Marine case has notified former Deputy Director Kim to appear for questioning by 3 PM on the 11th to determine whether former President Yoon's "anger" actually occurred.



He is being summoned as a suspect on charges including abuse of power.



[Jeong Min-young/Deputy Special Prosecutor of the Special Investigation Team for the Deceased Marine: "We will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of the presidential office's involvement, including the contents reported to the president and the instructions given."]



The special investigation team plans to focus on how former President Yoon's intentions were conveyed to then-Marine Corps Commander Kim Gye-hwan and then-Head of the Investigation Team Park Jeong-hoon, and what role former Deputy Director Kim played in that process.



They have also launched a full investigation into why the Marine Corps Investigation Team’s case regarding the deceased Marine was transferred to the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency, and subsequently retrieved by the Ministry of National Defense’s prosecution unit.



Initially, the Marine Corps Investigation Team applied charges of negligent homicide against eight individuals, including former Commander Lim Seong-geun, but the number of subjects was reduced to two after review by the Ministry of National Defense's investigation headquarters.



To clarify the exact circumstances, the special investigation team has summoned police officials from that period as witnesses for questioning.



This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.







