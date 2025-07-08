U.S. sets 25% tariff on S. Korea

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Trump has notified South Korea and 13 other countries with letters about reciprocal tariff rates.



For us, a tariff rate of 25% has been set, the same as announced last April.



However, the implementation date is set for August 1, leaving room for negotiation.



First, reporter Park Seok-ho explains the contents and implications of the letter.



[Report]



South Korea is among the first 14 countries to receive President Trump's tariff letter.



Addressed to President Lee Jae Myung, the tariff rate notified to South Korea is 25%, the same rate announced during the mutual tariff announcement in April.



President Trump claimed that the 25% tariff rate is low, suggesting that the U.S. has suffered losses due to South Korea’s tariff, non-tariff, and trade policies.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "This is not really equitable from our standpoint because it's just a small token by comparison to the damages been done over the years."]



Along with Japan's 25%, the other 13 countries received letters with tariff rates ranging from 20% to 40%, essentially containing the same content.



However, it was stated that the tariff imposition date for all countries is from the 1st of August.



Additionally, the letter mentioned that "if markets are opened and tariff and non-tariff barriers are removed, the letter can be adjusted," and "the imposition date can also change."



In effect, this letter serves as leverage, pressuring countries to submit proposals that align with U.S. interests within the next three weeks.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I would say firm, but not 100% firm. If they call up and they say would like to do something a different way, we're gonna be open to that."]



President Trump indicated that reciprocal tariffs and item-specific tariffs are separate, suggesting that negotiations are also separate.



He also warned that if retaliatory tariffs are imposed, U.S. tariff rates will increase accordingly.



This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.



