News 9

Japan criticizes 25% tariff notice

[Anchor]

Japan, which received a letter with a 25% tariff rate like South Korea, expressed strong regret over the higher rate compared to previous announcements.

Unusually, even members of Japan’s ruling party voiced complaints, stating the move was not respectful toward an ally.

This is Hwang Jin-woo reporting from Tokyo.

[Report]

After seven rounds of negotiations over 90 days, the tariff rate stated in the letter to Japan was 25%.

Japan expressed strong regret over the rate, which is 1 percentage point higher than what was previously announced.

All cabinet ministers were summoned to assess the expected damage to various sectors from the new tariffs.

Prime Minister Ishiba emphasized that there would be no complacent compromises.

[Ishiba Shigeru/Prime Minister of Japan: "It is very regrettable that the U.S. government has announced an increase in the tariff rate in addition to the existing tariffs already imposed."]

However, there are expectations that it will be difficult to achieve any meaningful results during the additional three-week negotiation period.

With the House of Councillors election scheduled for the 20th, there are only 11 days left after the election before the negotiation deadline, making it difficult for Japan to accept U.S. demands such as the opening of the rice market.

Amid continued pressure from the U.S., voices of dissatisfaction are emerging even within Japanese political circles, where open criticism of the U.S. is rare.

A senior official from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party expressed strong discontent, stating, "This is unacceptable. Notifying us with just a letter is a very disrespectful act toward an ally."

Following the letter’s delivery, it was reported that U.S. and Japanese ministers held a phone call, but only exchanged general statements about continuing negotiations.

Forecasts suggest that if the 25% tariff is implemented, Japan’s GDP could shrink by 0.4 percentage points. The Japanese government is also reviewing support measures for affected industries.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.

황진우
황진우 기자

