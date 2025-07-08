News 9

Yoon’s detention review

입력 2025.07.08 (23:47)

[Anchor]

Let’s take a closer look at the key issues that will determine whether former President Yoon will be taken into custody.

We’re joined by legal affairs correspondent Baek In-sung.

Baek, first question—can former President Yoon be detained again, even though he was previously detained and then released?

[Reporter]

Yes, it is possible.

Generally, a person who has been released after being detained cannot be re-arrested on the same charges.

However, this only applies to cases involving the same criminal offense.

The charges in the current warrant include abuse of power and forging official documents, which are different from the previous insurrection charges for which he was initially detained. That means re-detention is possible.

Additionally, due to the Constitutional Court's decision to dismiss him, he has lost his immunity from prosecution, allowing for detention on charges other than insurrection and inducement of foreign aggression.

[Anchor]

The court canceled the detention four months ago. Will this have any effect?

[Reporter]

The decision to cancel the detention in March was due to procedural flaws, as the prosecution's indictment occurred after the end of the detention period, and there were controversies regarding the legality of the investigative authority.

This time, since a detention warrant is being requested without prior arrest, the previous issue of 'detention period' is not likely to arise.

The investigative authority is also determined by the Special Prosecutor Act, so the impact of the previous reasons for canceling the detention is considered limited.

[Anchor]

How is the possibility of detention viewed in the legal community?

[Reporter]

It is difficult to completely rule out the possibility of issuance.

There are three main issues in the review.

The seriousness of the criminal allegations, concerns about evidence destruction, and the necessity of detention.

The warrant includes objective materials such as the content of 'signal' messages, which are assessed to significantly support the allegations.

However, the key question is whether there is a concern about evidence destruction by former President Yoon. The special prosecutor sees that if the allegations of post-facto drafting and disposal of the martial law declaration and instructing the deletion of encrypted phone call records are substantiated, it could be seen as an attempt to destroy evidence. But former President Yoon denies all allegations.

In addition, witness testimonies from individuals close to former President Yoon are central to this case. The special counsel strongly contends that Yoon may try to influence these witnesses and poses a risk of repeated evidence tampering, which is expected to be another key point of legal contention.

[Anchor]

Yes, despite these issues, there are those who believe the warrant will be dismissed, right?

[Reporter]

That's correct.

Under criminal law, investigation without detention is the basic principle.

There is also a counterargument that most evidence was already collected during the investigation phase by the prosecution and police, making it virtually impossible to destroy further evidence, thus undermining the need for detention.

[Anchor]

Thank you, reporter Baek In-sung.

