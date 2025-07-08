Local tourism campaign

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We bring you a series of reports aimed at revitalizing domestic travel.



Recently, our attractions introduced through K-pop and K-dramas are gaining popularity among foreign tourists.



To encourage more locals to visit these places, the public and private sectors have joined forces to launch a special campaign.



Reporter Noh Tae-young has the story.



[Report]



The full performance of BLACKPINK, returning after two years.



The city of Goyang was filled with energy from the 80,000 fans who came from around the world.



The finale parade of the K-content phenomenon "Squid Game" took place in downtown Seoul.



The beautiful night view of Seoul adds to the joy of the series, creating unforgettable memories.



[Elena Vance/American tourist: "This is my first time. I literally never want to leave. It's the most beautiful place I've ever seen."]



A K-pop idol-based animation is creating a global sensation.



A store selling tiger and magpie characters from the animation is overflowing with foreign tourists.



Their interest does not stop at K-content.



[Eva Maria/Norwegian tourist: "I love the food and the people are very nice and kind. You have very long history and nice language."]



If utilized well, this can create a virtuous cycle that benefits our tourism industry.



A campaign has begun to turn the footsteps of locals who want to go abroad back towards domestic travel.



The aim is to ignite the local economy and revive the domestic market.



[Woo Won-shik/Speaker of the National Assembly: "I hope this summer becomes a wonderful vacation that revitalizes local businesses and the economy for ordinary people."]



The tourism industry has analyzed that if about half of the 28 million people traveling abroad choose to travel domestically, it could generate an economic effect of about 1 trillion won.



This is KBS News, Noh Tae-young.



