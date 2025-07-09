Bus driver faces charges

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Last month, there was an accident in Sejong City where a city bus collided with an SUV in front of it.



However, the bus driver did not stop after the collision and continued to push the vehicle forward.



After passengers complained, the bus driver eventually stopped and was charged with hit-and-run.



Park Yeon-seon reports.



[Report]



Vehicles stopped at a red light at an intersection.



A bus approaching from a distance does not reduce its speed and crashes into the SUV.



The rear window shatters, and the impact is strong enough to dislodge the black box camera.



However, the bus does not stop and continues to push the collided SUV into the intersection.



[SUV Driver: "Glass fragments were flying, and I hit my face hard against the steering wheel, causing my lip to bleed. Fortunately, it was a large vehicle..."]



The SUV driver barely manages to steer away to the roadside, and a pedestrian crossing the street is startled and quickly leaves the crosswalk.



The bus that hit the SUV leaves the scene.



There were three passengers on the city bus, and it was only after the passengers screamed that the bus traveled about 150 meters further before stopping.



[Bus Company Official/Voice Altered: "'Let me off.' The passengers seemed to say that because the bus just kept going after hitting the vehicle. I think there were about two or three of them."]



The 60-year-old bus driver claimed during the police investigation that he was unaware of the accident.



[Police Official: "He is saying that he did not know about the situation at the time. So, considering various circumstances, it doesn't seem like that is the case."]



The police investigation confirmed that the bus driver had not consumed alcohol or drugs, nor was he drowsy while driving.



The SUV driver was diagnosed with a concussion and received treatment at the hospital for three weeks.



The police plan to refer the bus driver to the prosecution on charges of hit-and-run under the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes Act.



This is KBS News, Park Yeon-seon.



