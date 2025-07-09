News 9

Costly consulting boom

[Anchor]

This year, new systems such as the high school credit system and the 5-grade system for internal assessments have been implemented for first-year high school students, leading to significant anxiety among students and parents.

Taking advantage of this situation, so-called consulting services costing millions of won are spreading.

Reporter Go Ah-reum has the story.

[Report]

Mr. Kim, who has a first-year high school child, is very worried these days.

Although the high school credit system has been introduced, the information provided by the school is insufficient.

In his frustration, he visited a college entrance consulting company that demanded nearly 600,000 won per hour for creating a class schedule.

[Kim OO/Parent of a 1st-year high school student: "I don't know much about the entrance exam system and I'm very anxious. I'm worried that if I save on consulting (costs), my child might not do well."]

High school internal grades are determined by written exams and performance evaluations.

With the introduction of the high school credit system, the 5-grade system for internal assessments, and the restructuring of the college entrance exam starting from the first year, things have become even more confusing.

Consulting costs have skyrocketed.

[Consulting Company A/Voice Altered: "(For performance evaluations) it's 200,000 won per session, and we now sell them in packages of 10. It's meant to be used comfortably without burden."]

[Consulting Company B/Voice Altered: "We offer management consulting. The education fee is 3.3 million won. It provides overall assistance with performance evaluations, group activities, etc."]

Recently, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education received applications for consulting related to the high school credit system, and the 240 spots were filled in just a few seconds.

[Jang Seung-jin/Policy Committee Chair of the Good Teacher Movement: "(Receiving consulting) alleviates anxiety because efforts are made to distinguish from other students. There needs to be broader opportunities for academic counseling in public education."]

To realize the purpose of the high school credit system, which is to cultivate individual aptitudes, there are calls for urgent measures such as increasing counseling teachers.

This is KBS News Go Ah-reum.

