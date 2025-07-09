Push for peace halts leaflets

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A group that has been sending leaflets to North Korea to raise awareness about abductees has announced it will suspend its leaflet campaigns.



They stated the decision was made to help foster a mood of inter-Korean reconciliation and called on other groups to follow suit.



Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the details.



[Report]



Several large balloons simultaneously rise into the sky.



Attached below are photos of abductee victims and letters urging their repatriation.



The Abductee Family Association, a group representing families of those abducted by North Korea, has sent such leaflets across the border three times this year alone.



["Stop it! Stop it!"]



The Abductee Family Association made a sudden announcement today (7.8) at Imjingak in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, that they will suspend all leaflet campaigns toward the North.



The group said the move was aimed at confirming the fates of abductees and creating a more conciliatory atmosphere between the two Koreas.



They also appealed to other organizations to join in the suspension.



[Choi Seong-ryong/Representative of the Abductee Family Association: "I urge the organizations that send leaflets to join in stopping the distribution of North Korean leaflets to expedite the summit or inter-Korean dialogue..."]



Choi added that phone calls last month from Vice Unification Minister Kim Nam-jung and Unification Minister nominee Chung Dong-young, requesting the suspension, served as a turning point in the decision.



This news is welcomed by residents in border areas who had even held counter-protests against the leaflet distribution.



[Lee Wan-bae/Head of Tongilchon: "(Tourists) were not coming much because they felt uneasy, but now many are coming. About 2,000 foreigners come daily... Our residents now think that there will be more good days ahead."]



The Ministry of Unification welcomed the cessation of leaflet distribution and stated that they are continuing to communicate with other organizations.



Vice Minister Kim is scheduled to meet with the families of abductee victims soon.



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



