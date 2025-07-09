KBO responds to summer heat

동영상 고정 취소

Last week, KBS reported that professional baseball, in the era of ten million spectators, must prepare for the new climate reality of extreme heat.



In line with this, the KBO has also announced measures to address the heatwave.



As extreme heat continues, with record high temperatures observed in early July, Futures League games have been canceled again.



In response, the KBO has prepared countermeasures.



Starting today, the current cleaning time of 4 minutes will be extended to a maximum of 10 minutes depending on the severity of the heat.



Additionally, the start time for Sunday games scheduled from Sept. 1 to 14 will be changed from 2 PM to 5 PM, and no doubleheaders will be held during this period.



To ensure spectator safety, teams have been advised to display heatwave response tips on the electronic scoreboard and to provide rest areas.



