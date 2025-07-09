Lee Dong-gyeong shines again
입력 2025.07.09 (00:15)
What kind of reaction did Sergeant Lee Dong-gyeong show after scoring a goal reminiscent of Son Heung-min in the East Asian Cup match against China?
Even after 8 PM, in the scorching heat of over 30 degrees, Lee's golden left foot shone brightly.
When you think of Lee Dong-gyeong, you think of his left foot; when you think of his left foot, you think of Lee Dong-gyeong.
Known for his fantastic curling shot in the so-called Son Heung-min zone, Lee scored his second A-match goal in four years and has become more humble since being promoted to sergeant.
[Lee Dong-gyeong/National Football Team: "It's not comparable. I have now scored one goal, and Son Heung-min has scored so many goals, so I think I need to practice a lot more."]
- 입력 2025-07-09 00:15:01
- 수정2025-07-09 00:15:15
