Lee Dong-gyeong shines again

What kind of reaction did Sergeant Lee Dong-gyeong show after scoring a goal reminiscent of Son Heung-min in the East Asian Cup match against China?



Even after 8 PM, in the scorching heat of over 30 degrees, Lee's golden left foot shone brightly.



When you think of Lee Dong-gyeong, you think of his left foot; when you think of his left foot, you think of Lee Dong-gyeong.



Known for his fantastic curling shot in the so-called Son Heung-min zone, Lee scored his second A-match goal in four years and has become more humble since being promoted to sergeant.



[Lee Dong-gyeong/National Football Team: "It's not comparable. I have now scored one goal, and Son Heung-min has scored so many goals, so I think I need to practice a lot more."]



